Basketball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection
Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.02.22 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.04.17 PM.png

• Nate Guimond earned high point with 18 points, followed by Caleb Kilbride with 13 and Colter Hanft with 11. 

• "Our second half defense was outstanding, as we only gave up 12 points in the second half," head coach Tyler Hanson said. "Our depth off the bench also provided a spark for the win.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.04.23 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.04.28 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.04.33 PM.png

Recommended for you