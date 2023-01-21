• Nate Guimond earned high point with 18 points, followed by Caleb Kilbride with 13 and Colter Hanft with 11.
• "Our second half defense was outstanding, as we only gave up 12 points in the second half," head coach Tyler Hanson said. "Our depth off the bench also provided a spark for the win.
• The Eagles next host Wright Saturday at 6 p.m.
• "My team battled through some rough points in the game. We had different people step up all night in various ways," head coach Amanda Cummins said. "I'm proud of their ability to stick together when things were hard."
• The Lady Eagles next host Wright Saturday at 5 p.m.
• The Panthers next host Hulett at 2:30 p.m.
• The Lady Panthers next host Hulett at 1 p.m.