SHERIDAN — It’s that time of year. The sound of cracking pads and school pride is on full display from the stands.
Friday will serve as the home opener for Sheridan High School football. It will be the first time a varsity game is played on the new turf surface and under the new lights at Homer Scott Field.
The Broncs (1-0) face Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Sheridan has played South the previous 12 years and are undefeated against the Bison. Sheridan has dominated the series and averaged a score of 53-9 since 2011 against South.
Sheridan defeated Cheyenne Central last week 26-7. The Broncs passed the ball more than they had last season. Quarterback Dom Berrettini connected with his receivers early and often, especially Dane Steel. The Broncs running game was still a force without graduate Colson Coon.
“It was a balanced attack,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We were able to have positive yards through both the air and on the ground to keep the defense on their toes. That will be an asset for us moving down the road.”
Mowry acknowledged some of the most improvement occurs between game one and game two. He noted he’d like to see less turnovers and penalties Friday.
The new lights at Homer Scott Field can perform a blue and gold light show. Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said he's tested the abilities and may showcase them during the team entrance and post-game.
“I’m not much of a glamour guy,” Mowry said. “I told our guys the only way the lights can go off after a touchdown is if I score. It’s not going to happen.”
Big Horn at Lovell
The last play Big Horn snapped was a two-point completion that clinched the 2A state title against Lovell. Now the Rams battle Lovell once again to start the 2023 season.
The Bulldogs defeated Big Horn in a hard-fought close game in week one of last season. The loss served as the Rams' only blemish of the season.
Big Horn had struggled against Lovell before the 8-7 state championship win in Laramie. Lovell blanked the Rams 26-0 in 2020 and 20-0 in 2021.
“We want to get off to a fast start,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “It would give us an extra boost to open the season with a win against a great opponent.”
McLaughlin noted the Bulldog offense is a scrappy run-first team.
“They’re going to run it right at us. They’ve got tall recievers so we might see some passing but they have a great running back and have a big offensive line,” McLaughlin said.
Hot Springs County at Tongue River
The Eagles are coming off an 8-1 season. Head coach Steve Hanson told his team they need to prove it wasn’t a one-off season. An opportunity arises Friday to start the season 1-0 at home.
Tongue River soundly defeated the foes from Thermopolis, winning 49-6. The Eagles can be a well-balanced offensive attack with Colter Hanft at receiver and Alex Barker carrying the pigskin at running back. The Eagles showed promise in their preseason game as they defeated Sheridan’s junior varsity team 45-12.
