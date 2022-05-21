SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes found success in day two of the State Track and Field Meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Friday.
For Tongue River, Garrett Ostler took first in long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6.75 inches and the boys 4x800-meter relay took first with a time of 8 minutes, 53.9 seconds.
For Big Horn, Josh Thompson took first place in shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 0.5 inches; the boys 4x100-meter relay team took first with a time of 44.48 seconds; and Kate Mohrmann took first in triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 8.75 inches.
For Sheridan, pole vaulter Ryan Karajanis earned his second outdoor track and field state title with a jump of 15 feet, 6 inches; Texas Tanner took first in discus with a throw of 192 feet, 2 inches and the boys 4x100-meter relay won with a time of 42.9 seconds.
Team standings find Tongue River girls in second place with 62 points behind Glenrock High School’s 65 points; Big Horn girls are in fifth place with 30 points; Tongue River boys sit in first with 94.5 points and Big Horn boys are in second with 63 points. Sheridan girls and boys remain in first place with 60 points for the Lady Broncs and 68.5 points for the Broncs.
Action continues Saturday at 9 a.m., staring with 100- and 110-meter hurdle finals on the track.
Complete results for the state meet are available at whsaa.org. Complete results from Friday for Sheridan County athletes are as follows:
1A girls (All Arvada-Clearmont High School athletes)
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 14th place, Dellana Michelena, 15.15 seconds
100-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 13th place, Dellana Michelena, 19.16 seconds
2A girls
Shot put
• Fifth place, Tongue River's Jeniah Lovingood, 32 feet, 1.5 inches
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Faith Whitehead, 28-10.5
High jump
• Second place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 4 feet, 10 inches
• 11th place, Tongue River's Athena Stanton, 4-2
800-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River's Maddy Hill, 2 minutes, 33.86 seconds
• Seventh place, Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin, 2:35.75
• 11th place, Tongue River's Addison Rosics, 2:41.79
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Fourth place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 27.45 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River's Jane Pendergast, 27.73
• Seventh place, Big Horn's Annabelle Davies, 28.25
• Ninth place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 28.6
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin, 50.69 seconds
• Sixth place, Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer, 54.62
Triple jump
• First place, Big Horn's Kate Mohrmann, 34 feet, 8.75 inches
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer, 32-3
• Sixth place, Torie Greenelsh, 31-7.5
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 30-10
• Eighth place, Big Horn's Ashley Billings, 30-7.5
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Third place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 13.22 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Annabelle Davies, 13.73
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 13.8
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Tongue River's Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 2.28 seconds
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 1:08.29
4x100-meter relay
• Third place, Tongue River (Tania Fernandez, Jeniah Lovingood, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan), 53.68 seconds
• Disqualified, Big Horn
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Big Horn (Aubrey Butler, Emme Mullinax, Kaitlyn Schultz, Lauren Smith) 11 minutes, 47.28 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River (Addison Rosics, Marajah Pease, Peighton Kenney, Elizabeth Heser), 11:49.69
2A boys
800-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River's Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 2.95 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler, 2:04.02
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Ethan Alliot, 2:06.8
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Isaiah Cotes, 2:08.27
• 10th place, Big Horn's Owen Petty, 2:10.17
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 23.37 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn's Dawson Richards, 23.81
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Jax Zimmer, 23.86
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Scott Arizona, 24.10
• 13th place, Big Horn's Bryce Morris, 24.94
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River's Javin Walker, 42.56 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 43.54
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Cole Kukuchka, 44.50
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride, 45.46
• 11th place, Tongue River's Camden Kilbride, 47.19
• 13th place, Big Horn's Isaac Adsit, 47.9
Long jump
• First place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 6.75 inches
• Fifth place, Big Horn's Bryce Morris, 19-8.5
• Ninth place, Big Horn's Trace Nelson, 17-6.75
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Big Horn's Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.78 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River's Scott Arizona, 11.6
• Sixth place, Big Horn's Jax Zimmer, 11.94
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 12.15
• 11th place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 12.22
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 53.5 seconds
• Fifth place, Big Horn's Riley Green, 54.07
• Sixth place, Big Horn's Dawson Richards, 54.35
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Eli Cummins, 54.86
• 10th place, Big Horn's Owen Petty, 55.52
• 12th place, Tongue River's Scott Arizona, 56.36
• 13th place, Tongue River's Ryan McCafferty, 56.38
Shot put
• First place, Big Horn's Josh Thompson, 50 feet, 0.5 inches
• Second place, Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch, 49-5.25
• Sixth, Tongue River's Colter Hanft, 42-9.5
• Seventh, Tongue River's Bonner Wood, 41-5.25
• Eighth place, Big Horn's Cooper Garber, 40-11.5
High jump
• Second place, Big Horn's Toby Schons, 6 feet
• Fourth place, Tongue River's Camden Kilbride, 5-8
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride, 5-8
• Ninth place, Big Horn's Sander Moog, 5-6
• Tongue River's Eli Cummins and Ryan McCafferty, no height recorded
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn (Dylan Greenough-Groom, Dawson Richards, Riley Green, Jax Zimmer), 44.48 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River (Kaden Hill, Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Alex Barker), 47.55
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Al Spotted, Isaiah Cotes, Camden Kilbride, Wyatt Ostler), 8 minutes, 53.9 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn (Cade Butler, Ethan Alliot, Sander Moog, AJ Moline), 9:16.29
4A girls (All Sheridan High School athletes)
800-meter run
• Seventh place, Maggie Turpin, 2 minutes, 22.34 seconds
Discus
• Fourth place, Hanah Sullivan, 123 feet, 4 inches
• Sixth place, Gennah Deutscher, 118-11
• Seventh place, Nora Butler, 118-5
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Katie Turpin, Alexa Miller, Abby Newton, Maggie Turpin), 9 minutes, 56.18 seconds
4A boys (All Sheridan High School athletes)
800-meter run
• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 1 minute, 59.24 seconds
• Seventh place, Reese Charest, 2:00.42
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Carter McComb, 22.28 seconds
• Third place, Dominic Kaszas, 22.81
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Fourth place, Carter McComb, 40.39 seconds
• Seventh place, Dominick Berretini, 42.34
• 12th place, Aiden O'Leary, 23.09
Pole vault
• First place, Ryan Karajanis, 15 feet, 6 inches
• Second place, Gaige Tarver, 13-0
• Fifth place, Kaden Moeller, 12-6
Discus
• First place, Texas Tanner, 194 feet, 2 inches
• 11th place, JonHenry Justice, 128-1
• 13th place, Matthew Ingalls, 125.10
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Carter McComb, 11.14 seconds
• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 11.44
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 10th place, Nathan Fitzpatrick, 52.55 seconds
• 11th place, Carl Askins, 52.58
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Ryan Karajanis, Carter McComb, Dominic Kaszas, Carl Askins), 42.9 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Reese Charest, Patrick Aasby, Samuel Bisso, Austin Akers), 8 minutes, 4.03 seconds