SHERIDAN — The first thing Jeff Jones said was “Thank God.”
It had taken 4,901 free throws and more than nine hours, but as he sank his 4,000th made shot last Friday at Tongue River Middle School, he breathed a sigh of relief. He completed his goal, which spawned as a challenge to raise money for the Wyoming Special Olympics, and did it quicker than the original 12 hours he had guessed.
He couldn’t lift his arms above his shoulders.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing I’m pretty sure I’m never going to do again,” said Jones, principal of Tongue River Middle School. “I was able to learn a lot about what you’re still able to do as you get a little bit older in life. There are still some challenges that are worth taking on. If you don’t try, you don’t know what you’re able to still accomplish.”
Jones played basketball at Williston State College and Rocky Mountain College three decades ago and used to go to the gym at 4 a.m. to shoot free throws. But at 52, he had not practiced in a long time and didn’t know how he would fare. He set 4,000 as the goal because he wanted it to be a real sacrifice. He wanted it to hurt.
“My first thought was he was going to be there all day and all night,” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “That’s a tough challenge there.”
That thought crossed Jones’ mind, too. The weekend before his fundraiser, he went to the gym and launched 50 free throws. His neck, arms and legs all ached afterward. His wife, Sally, told him he was in trouble.
He popped three Aleve pills before stepping into the gym at 6 a.m. Friday and took two more around lunchtime.
“That probably was huge,” Jones said.
He hit only four of his first 10 free throws but soon found his groove. He shot in sets of 10, as he and his helpers kept track on a clipboard. People cycled in and out of the gym throughout the day, but Sally stayed the entire time.
“I think she would say she really wanted to be there to help rebound, but more than anything, I think she wanted to be the one to call 911 if that was necessary,” Jones said with a laugh.
With his better-than-expected accuracy and Sally rebounding and quickly returning the ball to him, Jones sped along. He stopped for short breaks every 45 minutes and fueled up on bananas and Gatorade.
But around 1 p.m., he began wondering if he could actually reach his goal.
“My arms were so tired, and they felt like concrete,” Jones said.
His mechanics deteriorated due to his fatigue, so he started powering himself with his legs more than his arms. Around 3,000 makes in, he decided he had come too far not to see it through.
His competitiveness drove him, too. He maintained a shooting percentage of better than 80% throughout the day and didn’t want to fall below that mark in the home stretch. He said he saw the finish line in the final hour.
Jones’ last free throw dropped at 3:15 p.m. By 5:30, he was in bed for the night.
“I slept like a baby,” he said.
Kilbride was out of town and unable to watch Jones, but he followed along with the challenge via social media updates. He admired what Jones had done.
“In all of our schools, we teach to be selfless,” Kilbride said. “That was just one way for him to demonstrate caring and taking care of others before himself. I think he set a great example by doing that … He’s the type of leader we want our students to emulate and our teachers, as well.”
Overall, Jones raised $5,465 through his free-throw shooting. The school also gathered more than $1,100 through other fundraising means and beat Tongue River Elementary, which brought in about $2,000 in pledges, in a friendly competition.
“Really, at the end of the day, this challenge was something to draw attention to Wyoming Special Olympics and also provide the financial support for them to do the cool things that they do throughout the year,” Jones said. “I just want to sincerely thank everyone for their support.”
He’s now a week removed from his nine-plus hours at the charity stripe. But even sitting in his office at Tongue River Middle School Thursday, the challenge was still on his mind, still affecting him.
Next time, he thinks he’ll choose something other than free throws.
“I still feel it in my arms,” Jones said. “The muscles are still sore today.”