SHERIDAN — With high school sports in the rearview mirror, Sheridan baseball and rodeo athletes continue action over the holiday weekend.
Sheridan Troopers started the weekend off at a tournament in Gillette with the hosts 7 p.m. Friday evening. Scores were not available at press time.
The Troopers take the field twice Saturday against Bozeman and Jackson in two league games in Gillette.
The team takes a break Sunday before Monday games against Alliance, Nebraska at noon and Laurel, Montana at 2:30 p.m. to finish the weekend in Gillette.
The Jets host a doubleheader against the Billings Expos No. 2 at noon and 2 p.m. at Ernie Rotellini Field. In May 15 action against the visitors, the Jets won 9-1.
High school rodeo athletes host a home rodeo in Johnson County this weekend in conjunction with Johnson County rodeoers. Athletes begin events at 9 a.m. each morning, with church held 7:30 a.m. Sunday all at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Sheridan cowboys and cowgirls competing include Deblin Cole, Abagail Olson and Amia Koltiska in barrel racing; Olson, Tavy Leno and Cole in goat tying; Leno, Olson and Cole in breakaway roping; Nicholas Albrecht with Rozet partner Coy Thar and Leno with Gillette partner Joseph Hayden in team roping; and Koltiska, Olson and Cole in pole bending.
The order of events are as follows:
Saturday: barrels, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, goats, poles, goats, tie down all, breakaway all, team roping all and bulls.
Results for all Sheridan County sports action will be posted online and in print Tuesday.