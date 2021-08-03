BIG HORN — Coca-Cola, Manderleigh and The Villages were the big winners at the Flying H Polo Club last Saturday.
Coca-Cola claimed victory over the Myopia Seagulls in the 11 a.m. game. The final score was 11-10.
In the 1 p.m. Johnny Clove Classic, Manderleigh took down Clearwater 11-10. Jeff Blake of Clearwater won the MVP award. W, ridden by Manderleigh’s Felipe Marquez, was named the Best Playing Pony.
In the Gallatin Ranch Cup at 3 p.m., The Villages handily defeated Horsegate 11-8. Horsegate’s Craig Duke earned the MVP award. Julian De Lusarreta of The Villages played on Hootch, the Best Playing Pony.
Next Saturday and Sunday, Flying H will host a stacked weekend of polo. The Moncrief Cup will take place Saturday — with games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Archie MacCarty Cup will follow Sunday.