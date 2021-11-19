SHERIDAN — Mandy Galloway planted a seed earlier this year, and it didn’t take long to sprout.
Actively searching for a local community board to join, Galloway told family friend and Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad to let her know if any rec board positions popped open.
A few months later, one did.
Galloway was officially appointed as a rec board member in early November and attended her first meeting Wednesday. She beat out two other candidates for the position formerly held by Art Baures, whose three-year term on the board ended last summer.
“The whole learning process, I definitely look forward to that and having a more professional capacity in the area,” Galloway said. “I want to be able to get my hands dirty and say, ‘Hey, I was a part of this,’ or ‘I know all about that.’ Or if there are problems, I want to try to solve them. My passion is the kids in the area. I want to make sure they have opportunities to stay busy and find something healthy to do.”
Galloway, 36, moved to Sheridan in 2004 after a few trips to the area. She fell in love with the place after growing up in the middle of Wisconsin, in a small farming community near Eau Claire.
“I believe that everyone of any age should be able to participate in events in the community,” Galloway said. “(The rec district) puts a lot on, which keeps kids busy. I’m a huge advocate for that because I once was a youth with not a whole lot to do.”
Galloway works as a consumer lender and relationship manager at First Northern Bank of Wyoming. There, she has experience sitting in on and taking notes at the bank’s board meetings. She also said she, her husband and daughter have participated in many rec district programs and events in the past.
Ulvestad reached out to Galloway in mid-August. She applied for the gig shortly after and interviewed between the September and October board meetings. At the recommendation of the rec board, Sheridan County School District 2 approved Galloway Nov. 1.
“She just had an interest level and really understood the programs,” said Shawn Kelley, a board member who helped conduct the interview process. “Her kid is in the programs. She had been in some. Just really brought a whole different level of excitement to it that I think will be really beneficial to the board.”
In other board matters, three members missed Wednesday’s meeting, so the board did not vote on anything.
The board also discussed the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. property, which was purchased by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation in September. Rec board member Arin Waddell serves as the chair of the board for the Scott Foundation and said the foundation is in a “stage of information gathering” but wants the rec district to be involved in future uses of the property.
“It seems like a no-brainer to have the rec department take a lead on programming,” Waddell said. “... We just don’t quite know what that looks like yet.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15.