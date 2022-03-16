SHERIDAN — Just inside from a muddy parking lot and a cloudy, 55-degree afternoon, there’s a standoff going on at the Sheridan College AgriPark.
Def Leppard, then Aerosmith blares from the speakers. About 10 Sheridan College rodeo athletes sit atop the chutes. They watch or record with their phones.
Head coach Marc Gilkerson and a half dozen others at Tuesday’s practice yell and stare at the troublemaker from inside the arena.
They can’t corral an ornery bull after its run.
“It usually goes a little smoother when we have older bulls,” bull rider Coby Johnson said.
After five minutes of waiting, Gilkerson chased the agitator back into the pen by walking toward it while swinging a rope and shouting at it.
“You just gotta talk to them,” Gilkerson said, smiling.
Tuesday, the Generals broke in new bulls brought to them by former professional bull rider and school alum Kanin Asay. Asay brings them livestock — some new, some seasoned — to use for practice throughout their season. All 12 bulls he provided this week had never been ridden before.
The Generals are a little more experienced. They went through five rodeos last fall and will kick off their spring season this weekend in Gillette. Right now, the Sheridan College men’s team ranks fifth out of 11 teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings. The women’s squad is 10th.
To stay sharp when there are no college rodeos between October and March, many Generals compete in other rodeos around the region. Gilkerson encourages it. The team continues to practice throughout the school year, too.
New bulls add a little extra to that.
“They usually don’t have a pattern, so you have to ride them jump for jump,” Gilkerson said. “The older bulls, you kind of know what they’re going to do. We know they’re going to jump out of there and turn back or whatever. But young bulls don’t know what they’re doing. It makes the cowboy go jump for jump and be aware of what’s happening and not anticipate.”
The bulls grunted and snorted and chased bullfighter Cody McNare around. Some of the bulls laid down in the chutes. Others bucked before the gates ever opened, leading to some banged-up shins for the cowboys. None of that deters the Generals, though.
“I recruit bull riders, guys who aren’t afraid to get on,” Gilkerson said. “Once you get on them, you can get out on just about anything.”
Johnson and Phelps said new bulls have escaped the chutes in the past. Other times, seemingly stubborn bulls have thrashed around in the chute, but once the gate has swung open, they lose their fire, meandering into the arena.
It’s hit or miss — a lot of good bulls and good rides paired with some stinkers in need of more training.
The bulls ridden Tuesday are about the same size, maybe slightly smaller, than what Sheridan College will see in Gillette this Friday through Sunday, Gilkerson said. This spring, the Generals have mostly individual goals centered around advancing to the college national finals.
To get there, the bull riders will carry the same approach they used with the new bulls Tuesday throughout their five spring rodeos.
“We’re going to try to ride them all,” Phelps said.