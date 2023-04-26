Sheridan College Rodeo team 2022-23web.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams have one competition left in their 2022-23 schedule.

Head coach Mark Gilkerson said he is quite pleased with the progress he has seen from the athletes as part of his program and anticipates an exciting effort for team members to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper this upcoming June.

