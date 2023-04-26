SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams have one competition left in their 2022-23 schedule.
Head coach Mark Gilkerson said he is quite pleased with the progress he has seen from the athletes as part of his program and anticipates an exciting effort for team members to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper this upcoming June.
The CNFR is where the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) crowns individual event champions in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.
Students compete year-round in one of NIRA’s 11 regions in hopes of climbing the ranks to earn the chance to rope or ride in the annual competition. The top three students in each event from NIRA’s 11 regions will qualify for the CNFR.
As for the Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams, Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, has secured his ticket to compete as he has already claimed first place in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in saddle bronc riding.
“Clancy is a transfer student from Montana State University and then decided to come to Sheridan, and I think he wished he would’ve started here as a freshman,” Gilkerson said. “He’s very coachable, and if you tell him something, he’s going to work on it. He wants to win, and we’ve seen him put the effort in to do so.”
Throughout the 2022-23 rodeo season, Glenn has dominated the event with 945 total points over the course of eight competitions, taking home first place in four competitions, third place in two competitions, and second place in one competition.
However, Glenn is not the only Sheridan College General looking to secure a spot at the CNFR this summer.
Wyatt Phelps of Pinedale is currently ranked fourth in Central Rocky Mountain Region’s bull riding event with a total of 155 points — only 15 points behind the next competitor.
“Wyatt has been putting in a lot of effort, but he’s drawn some really rank bulls the past few weekends,” Gilkerson said with a chuckle. “But that’s just rodeo. Moving forward, I think Wyatt is going to pull through and get things done.”
Phelps has made some monstrous rides over the season, including winning first place at Central Wyoming College’s competition this fall.
His performance this upcoming weekend in Laramie will determine his fate of attendance at this year’s CNFR.
“It is exciting to see kids go to the finals, but it doesn’t determine whether we’ve had a successful season,” Gilkerson said. “It’s fun to see them compete and do well, but our main goal as a program is to make sure they’ve advanced and improved from the time they arrived at Sheridan College. I want every kid to be better than when they got here.”
None of the members from SC’s Generals women’s team were able to secure a spot at the CNFR.
Joey Carley of Philip, South Dakota, earned second place in the Women’s All-around category at Casper College in mid-April and also secured spots in the top 10 average for both barrel racing and breakaway roping at Casper College, Chadron State University and Gillette College.
“Joey’s roping has been improving every week,” Gilkerson said. “She has been working really hard, and it’s been showing as the season winds down.”
Callie Aamot of DeSmet, South Dakota, has also climbed the average ranks in barrel racing events during the spring rodeo competitions. Aamot earned fourth place at Colorado State University and third place at Casper College.
“Callie’s got a really good horse, and they work very well together,” Gilkerson said. “We’ve been able to finally get him sound this spring, so she couldn’t ride much this fall. We’ve got high hopes of her coming back and performing well in the next season.”
The Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams’ last competition Thursday through Saturday in Laramie.