GILLETTE — The Gillette College and Sheridan College rodeo teams will host the first rodeo of the spring season Thursday through Sunday at the Cam-Plex East Pavilion.
The schedule is as follows:
1 p.m. Thursday, slack for all timed events
8 a.m. Friday, rough stock (bucking horses, bulls)
3 p.m. Saturday, slack for timed events
3 p.m. Sunday, slack for timed events
Admission is free and spectators are allowable up to the maximum number per current state guidelines. Concessions will be available for sale. The Cam-Plex is located at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette. For more information, see gcpronghorns.com.