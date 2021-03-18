03-18-21 home rodeo.jpgweb.jpg
Gillette College’s Taylor Latham competes at CNFR in 2019.

 Courtesy photo | Karel A. Mathisen

GILLETTE — The Gillette College and Sheridan College rodeo teams will host the first rodeo of the spring season Thursday through Sunday at the Cam-Plex East Pavilion.

The schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. Thursday, slack for all timed events

8 a.m. Friday, rough stock (bucking horses, bulls)

3 p.m. Saturday, slack for timed events

3 p.m. Sunday, slack for timed events

Admission is free and spectators are allowable up to the maximum number per current state guidelines. Concessions will be available for sale. The Cam-Plex is located at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette. For more information, see gcpronghorns.com.

