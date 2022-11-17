SHERIDAN — The Under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey team didn’t hold back when asked if they were surprised by their undefeated start. They were floored by how well they played — a pleasant surprise.
Everyone from the head coach to the players were anxious to open the season against the toughest teams in the league.
“I was very nervous when I first saw the schedule and for the first two weekends of the season playing the best teams from last year,” said new head coach Jay Charlebois.
It takes a team coming together as a unit to start slaying giants. Last season, the U19 Hawks girls team went 0-16 against the Yellowstone and Jackson Hole teams. This season, the Hawks beat Yellowstone in the season-opener at home and then tied in game two. Then they swept Jackson Hole.
“The team is just buying in and giving it their all. They’re still trying to find their identity of what they’re going to be, but I think that’s all starting to come together,” Charlebois said.
The Hawks (3-0-1) were led by forward Riley Mudd who scored six goals and added an assist in the first four games. Forward Mallorie Akers was also a standout with three goals.
“It’s good to know that I’m being a team player and enjoy helping everyone out on the team,” Mudd said. “I try to be a role model for some of the younger girls on the team.”
There are a pair of 13-year old players on the U19 team, one of which is goalie Breann Charlebois. She has a .888 save percentage and had a shutout against Jackson Hole. Charlebois is only allowing two goals per game. She earned All-State last season as a 12-year-old and won the B league championship at age 10.
“It’s stressful, man. But it’s really fun,” Breann Charlebois said. “It’s great having this competition knowing that you’re playing against these 19 year olds and knowing you’re just as good as them. It’s really good confidence building.”
Jay Charlebois said he gets nervous whenever he’s watching his daughter perform but also noted he feels better now that he can communicate with her being a coach.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” he said. “As a dad I hate to see her get down on herself and feel like the game is in her hands but she handles pressure very well and gets the job done. I couldn’t ask for more.”
The Hawks host Laramie Dec. 3 at 2:45 p.m. at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. The puck drop of game two in the series is the next morning at 7 a.m. Admission is free to the public.
