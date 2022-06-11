SHERIDAN — Kelley Glackin said she hopes to engage multiple generations of tennis lovers at the Sheridan High School courts this summer to help improve the high school squad, one that she now leads as newly hired head coach.
Sheridan County School District 2 officials hired Glackin as head coach following Bob Faurot’s retirement from the position.
The new coach is hosting a summer league for her players while also garnering interest from community members — former players, interested adults and potential additions to the high school league are all encouraged to join Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m.
“The idea for this league is pulling members who haven’t played before or graduates who’ve played (Division II, Division III) tennis,” Glackin said. “Trying to get them here, trying to get some other adults here who are competitive and give the kids challenging matches and room for growth because they play each other all the time.”
Glackin moved to Sheridan County four years ago after coaching girls tennis in Littleton, Colorado. She said having boys and girls practicing and competing together helps both dynamics, as girls increase their competitiveness while boys behave better. The group Glackin works with at SHS remain driven academically and athletically, she said, which shows in practice during season and in the offseason.
Glackin’s father started her in tennis at the age of 7 years old on courts near their home in Colorado. She grew up in competitive settings and good culture with girls who were nationally ranked in tennis. Even with that background, her goals in overseeing the team aren’t all about winning.
“That’s not how we’re going to measure success,” Glackin said. “It’s about, ‘Did I attain my goals?’ ‘Did I work hard today?’ We’re going to look at it a different way for measuring success so we can make everyone more positive, more successful.”
The team appreciates her style of coaching, as well.
“It’s really exciting because Glackin brings a lot of new drills and strategies for the season,” senior Sydni Bilyeu said. “I think it’s going to be a good change. She’s very dedicated, putting together all the summer hitting.”
The coach hails from Buffalo and works as a school nurse for Johnson County School District 1. She started her first year back in Buffalo after serving as school nurse at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School for two years before. She travels from Buffalo weekly during the summer and daily during season for practices in Sheridan.
Glackin said her favorite part of the game is the fact it’s 80% mental, and she loves seeing her players rise to the occasion of a hard-fought win. The coach anticipates a rebuilding year for the squad, having lost only a few but heavily contributing seniors and losing institutional knowledge from Faurot’s retirement.
As the summer progresses, she’ll seek an assistant coach and collaborate with assistant coach Cory Pickett to further Sheridan’s tennis program and prepare players for the fall season.