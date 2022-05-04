SHERIDAN — Kelley Glackin will serve as Sheridan High School's new head tennis coach starting in the fall 2022 season, replacing longtime head coach Bob Faurot, who will retire at the end of the spring 2022 season.
Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said Glackin has been a valuable assistant coach on staff for the past three years. During her tenure as assistant coach, the Lady Broncs earned a state championship in 2019 and the Broncs finished in third place at state in 2020.
Prior to her job in Sheridan, Glackin was girls head coach at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado, for three years and earned credentials as a certified tennis teaching professional.
"I’ve really enjoyed my time with this student body as an assistant coach," Glackin said. "The students here are motivated to be successful on the court and in the classroom, and they really seem to enjoy each other on and off the court as well."
Glackin is married to Henry Glackin and has a daughter, Charlotte.