DAYTON — Impending snowstorms slated for the upcoming weeks may force spring sports teams to cancel or reschedule events planned last November.
The current victims of the seemingly never-ending winter weather are Tongue River and Big Horn high school golfers. They are resorting to indoor practices and may have to wave goodbye to practicing outdoors or hosting any tournaments this year.
Tongue River head coach Karla Hill said her team begins the season April 3 with a team meeting before heading over to the Tongue River Valley Community Center golf simulator to practice.
“We do have a simulator at the community center right here in Ranchester, but it’s hard with 15 to 20 kids to do that, as only one can go at a time,” Hill said. “It’s better than nothing.”
Hill said in the past she scheduled golfers in time increments, starting with freshman golfers for half an hour and moving up the grades until all players have had a chance to utilize the facilities. Additionally, locals with nets in their garages allow student athletes to practice putting or swings while others are utilizing the simulator. Teams have even resorted to hitting into empty garbage cans — Hill said they’re getting especially creative this season.
In calls with Kendrick and Powder Horn’s golf course managers, Hill said she was directed to call back next week to see if it is feasible for Big Horn and Tongue River to host the scheduled tournaments April 14-15.
“I’m hoping by the third week of April we might get to go somewhere,” Big Horn head coach Lamont Clabaugh said. “We’re actually supposed to host that weekend, but it’s not open right now.”
The coaches said they don’t remember enduring a spring season like this one, but Hill said Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride mentioned a spring season where the only tournament the team went to was the spring championship due to weather.
“I’m looking at people’s Facebook memories from the last couple years and I’m like, we did not have this much,” Hill said. “We get some crappy weather every now and then, where it’s rainy and cold, but never where there's just this much snow on the ground.”
Clabaugh said he believes other places are not in as bad of shape as Sheridan County.
“It’s just going to be a lot of adjustments, seeing where we can get in and where the courses are open,” Clabaugh said.
Despite battling winter weather, the coaches remain optimistic about the turnout of players for the spring season — one that culminates in a regional championship rather than a statewide event. Still, players can earn All-Conference status depending on their performance at the spring championship.
“We’ll start practice on (April 3) and hopefully go from there, fingers crossed,” Hill said. “We’ll do some creative things next week and then hopefully be out on the course (April 10). It’s not looking too promising, but we’re going to try.”
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.