DAYTON — Impending snowstorms slated for the upcoming weeks may force spring sports teams to cancel or reschedule events planned last November.

The current victims of the seemingly never-ending winter weather are Tongue River and Big Horn high school golfers. They are resorting to indoor practices and may have to wave goodbye to practicing outdoors or hosting any tournaments this year.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you