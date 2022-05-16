BIG HORN — Big Horn and Tongue River high school girls and boys golf teams finished the spring golf season at the 2A Spring Conference Tournament Championships at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright Friday and Saturday.
Tongue River High School boys earned a second-place finish as a team. Braxton Tremain tied for third place with a personal record, shooting 85 on day two for a total of 171 on the weekend. For the Powder River conference, Tremain tied for second place.
Tongue River's Finn Kerns finished ninth place overall and fourth in conference.
The Lady Eagles finished third as a team, with Annie Keller leading the girls with a fourth-place finish and tie for fourth in conference.
"The wind was brutal on day one, but day two was better," Tongue River assistant coach Karla Hill said. "Several TR kids shot their PR and finished strong."
Big Horn's lone varsity girl had to withdraw due to illness, and two varsity boys competed. Rams' Hayden Tellez tied for second in conference and third overall with a 171. Tellez and Liam O'Hara earned All-Conference honors.
"Overall, it was much better across the field (Saturday) due to nicer weather conditions," Big Horn head coach Lamont Clabaugh said. "I was happy we got a good day of golf in and our kids shot well."