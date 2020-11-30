SHERIDAN — For the first time during Sheridan’s 11-game season, the NA3HL Hawks allowed power play goals in back-to-back games this weekend. For only the third time this season, they surrendered the first goal of a contest to the Gillette Wild Friday, and there were stretches when passed pucks jumped sticks and turnovers plagued Sheridan.
But the North American 3 Hockey League Hawks still found it within themselves to battle to a 9-3 win Friday and an 8-3 victory Saturday against the Wild.
“There were times when we were good,” assistant coach Chad Bailey said, “and there were times when we were bad, but good teams find a way to win.”
Sheridan’s Saturday victory gives the Hawks their ninth win in a row and pushes them to a 10-1 record, good for second in the Frontier Division with three games in hand behind the No. 1 Great Falls Americans. The series sweep against Gillette (7-5-1) is the Hawks’ second in as many weekends when playing an over-.500 team.
Down both forward Logan Syrup, Sheridan’s fourth-best goal scorer, and defenseman Nick Tigges to injuries and dependable third- or fourth-line forward Gavin Miller to suspension, Sheridan’s depth showed on the scoresheet. Eight Hawks scored the team’s combined 17 goals.
“It’s tough,” Bailey said of the lineup changes. “But we practice all week long with guys going with different guys. It helps in games when this type of stuff happens.”
The Hawks also lost head coach Andy Scheib to a third-period ejection brought on by a heated disagreement with one of the referees Friday night. Scheib watched Saturday’s game from the press box, as Bailey coached the team from behind the bench.
“It gets hectic on the bench,” Bailey said Friday. “But you’ve just got to roll with the punches.”
To start the uncharacteristic performances by the Hawks, goaltender James Downie surrendered his first goal of the season only 3:55 into Friday’s game. Brought on by a Sheridan turnover, the goal snapped Downie’s streak of four shutouts in four games.
The Hawks avenged their goaltender, as forward Jacob Cummings scored 15 seconds later and linemate Blake Billings added another 34 seconds after Cummings’ goal. Zach Brydges and Cummings later beat Wild goaltender Lug Haggitt to end the first period with a Sheridan 4-1 lead.
Cummings scored a mere 1:22 into the second period after a beautiful pass from defenseman Simon Herz, good for a hat trick for the forward, and Sheridan added three more goals to make it 8-1 after 40 minutes of play.
During the power play that brought about Scheib’s ejection, Gillette’s Will Blake beat Downie to make it 8-2 in the third. Forward Nathan Gilleshammer netted his second of the night from the slot and a late Wild goal brought about the 9-3 final score.
Despite Downie’s three goals allowed, through five games he remains the NA3HL’s best goaltender with league-leading 0.60 goals against average and a .974 save percentage.
Luke Fundator started in net for the Hawks Saturday, as Sheridan played to a significantly closer contest through the first 30 minutes of play — forward Lucas Gudz scored at 10:47 of the first, but Gillette answered 18 seconds later to tie the game 1-1 after 20.
“We thought it would be easy,” Bailey said. “After last night with the 9-3 win, we thought it would be given to us, but we came out flat, which is why we saw such a close game early.”
The Wild took what would be their only lead of the game less than a minute into the second period. Forward Peyton Kesselhon and Billings scored to make it 3-2, Gillette answered to tie the game 3-3 at 6:32 but the Hawks responded with three more goals to take a commanding 6-3 lead.
“We were turning it over a little bit, and everyone was trying to do it by themselves,” Kesselhon said.
Billings and Cummings added a goal apiece in the third to cap the 8-3 win. The linemates lead the Hawks in points, and Cummings also leads the league with 14 goals and 30 assists through 11 games — averaging four points per game and recording 10 more points than the second best player in the NA3HL.
Currently, Billings records the longest goal and point streak in the league with 10 goals and 23 points in Sheridan’s 10 games since Oct. 2.
Though the Hawks allowed power play goals in both games versus the Wild, their 85.2% penalty kill still sits first in the Frontier Division and seventh in the NA3HL. And despite Sheridan going without a power play goal Saturday, it still records a league-leading 58.3% on the man-advantage.
Nevertheless, the moments of disjointed play and an evident lack of chemistry leave room for improvement.
“We have to work on our chemistry a lot more,” Kesselhon said. “We can’t be as selfish passing the puck. … We’re going to have a lot more fun and score more goals instead of trying to do it all by ourselves.”
The Hawks continue their homestand when they host the Yellowstone Quake at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.