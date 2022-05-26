BIG HORN — Torie Greenelsh is a senior at Big Horn High School and has competed in volleyball and indoor and outdoor track and field.
Greenelsh underwent major hip surgery Feb. 2, 2021, to reconstruct her labrum and reshape her hip.
She was nominated by her volleyball coach, Alli Nikont, for this award.
Recovery for her surgery took six months, which put her right at the start of volleyball season.
Greenelsh worked hard in physical therapy all summer and was able to be medically cleared before the start of volleyball. She continued with physical therapy treatments all through volleyball season and competed all season through post-surgery aches and pains.
Nikont said Greenelsh never complained or showed her pain. She helped lead her team to a state championship and continues to push herself physically.
Last weekend, Greenelsh competed in outdoor state track and field, finishing sixth in triple jump.
Greenelsh plans to attend Youth With a Mission’s University of the Nations in Tongo, an island off the coast of Australia, this fall. She received a small scholarship for the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance.