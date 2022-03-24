SHERIDAN — Michael Greer just kept sending emails.
Hoping to get noticed by college baseball coaches, he typed up his statistics and a blurb about himself and dispatched the messages to programs all around the country. He wrote 300-400 emails, he estimated.
He received radio silence from most schools. Four, maybe five, got back to him, he said.
But Wednesday made it all worth it. Greer signed his letter of intent to study and play baseball at Dordt University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Sioux Center, Iowa. It was one of the schools he had contacted.
“It feels awesome,” Greer, a senior at Sheridan High School, said. “The recruiting process was super hard. I’m happy I found a place that suits me, and I thank the coaches at Dordt for giving me the opportunity.”
Greer started to believe he could play college baseball during his sophomore season with the Sheridan Troopers, when he earned his first All-State selection. He was originally called up to the Troopers as an eighth-grader because of his defensive skills at third base, but due to his smaller size, he thinks he might project better as a middle infielder at the next level.
“He’s always been really good defensively,” Troopers head coach Ben Phillips said. “But his bat has really progressed as he’s gotten bigger and stronger. I think it’s helped him that he’s seen varsity-level guys since a young age. He’s a two-time All-State player, and hopefully he will be again this year. He’s a leader … He has all the attributes that lead to success.”
Last season, Greer hit .324 with 43 runs batted in. He also stole 40 bases in his second straight All-State campaign.
After he reached out to Dordt, their coaching staff responded last fall and set up a phone call with him. Eventually, he was invited on a campus visit.
He toured three schools: Dordt, Delgado Community College in New Orleans and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington.
It dumped snow when he traveled to Dordt for the first and only time in January, but the storm didn’t phase him. He came away impressed by the campus scenery and athletic facilities. Greer’s deciding factor, though, was his future teammates.
“They were so nice to me and included me in everything,” he said.
Now, he’ll spend the next four years with them. His persistence paid off. He plans to study biology, with the potential to enter the school’s pre-dentistry program.
“I’m just super excited,” Greer said, “and looking forward to what’s to come.”