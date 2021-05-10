04-20-2021 Dan Hansen Invitational 002.jpg
Sheridan's Addy Bolton takes a huge stride during her approach during the triple jump at the Dan Hansen Invitational Saturday, April 17, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team split its weekend between Gillette Friday and Cody Saturday in the final weekend of regular season competition. The Broncs and Lady Broncs who traveled to Cody for the State Farm Trackstravanza notched 14 first-place finishes.

Below are the top eight results in each event.

Sheridan will compete in the 4A East regional meet at Kelly Walsh Friday and Saturday.

 

Girls

100-meter dash 

  • Fifth place: Averi Sullivan — 13.84 seconds 

  • Seventh place: Brynn Burton — 14.07

  • Eighth place: Taylor Bower — 14.23

200-meter dash 

  • Sixth place: Taylor Bower — 29.35 seconds 

  • Ninth place: Jules Pittsley — 30.03

400-meter dash 

  • Seventh place: Jules Pittsley — 1 minute, 10.46 seconds 

800-meter run 

  • First place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 25.81 seconds 

  • Third place: Katie Turpin — 2:31.45

  • Sixth place: Olivia Fried — 2:38.42

  • Seventh place: Alice Anderson — 2:40.02

  • Eighth place: Amadea Vaira — 2:40.87

1,600-meter run 

  • Third place: Chlo’e Jorgenson — 5 minutes, 52.77 seconds 

  • Fifth place: Amadea Vaira — 6:01.86

3,200-meter run 

  • Second place: Sarah Gonda — 14 minutes, 25.12 seconds 

100-meter hurdles 

  • Seventh place: Braylin Keller — 19.31 seconds 

300-meter hurdles 

  • Sixth place: Dulce Carroll — 53.24 seconds

4x400-meter relay 

  • Second place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 4 minutes, 15.89 seconds 

1,600-meter sprint medley relay 

  • First place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 4 minutes, 29.5 seconds

High jump 

  • First place: Preslee Moser — 5 feet

  • Second place: Dulce Carroll — 4 feet, 10 inches 

Long jump 

  • First place: Addy Bolton — 16 feet, 6.5 inches 

  • Fourth place: Preslee Moser — 15-1.25

  • Sixth place: Ellen Brown — 14-7

Triple jump 

  • First place: Addy Bolton — 33 feet, 9.5 inches

  • Fourth place: Megan Hodges — 31-9.75

  • Fifth place: Kadence Legerski — 31-4

  • Sixth place: Brynn Burton — 30-11.75 

 

Boys 

100-meter dash 

  • First place: Nicholas Hale — 11.42 seconds 

  • Fourth place: Caiden Martin — 11.87 

  • Eighth place: Trent Foster — 12.19 

200-meter dash

  • First place: Nicholas Hale — 23.62 seconds 

  • Fifth place: Damian Roberts — 24.53 

400-meter dash 

  • First place: Reese Charest — 51.64 seconds 

  • Second place: Carl Askins — 51.71 

  • Third place: Trent Foster — 53.57

  • Fifth place: Aiden Roth — 54.76

  • Eighth place: Uriah Busby — 56.56

800-meter run 

  • First place: Patrick Aasby — 2 minutes, 11.39 seconds 

  • Eighth place: Marcus Hale — 2:20 

1,600-meter run 

  • Second place: Robby Miller — 4 minutes, 52.29 seconds 

  • Third place: Marcus Hale — 4:52.34

  • Fourth place: Josh McDowell — 5:01

3,200-meter run

  • First place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 13.75 seconds 

  • Second place: Austin Akers — 10:22.73

  • Third place: Sage Gradinaru — 10:46.56

  • Seventh place: Isaac Otto — 12:41.33

110-meter hurdles

  • First place: Kyle Meinecke — 16.04 seconds

  • Seventh place: Aiden O’Leary — 18.88

300-meter hurdles 

  • Second place: Cameron Perez — 42.37 seconds 

  • Fourth place: Dominick Berretini — 43.82

  • Sixth place: Aiden O’Leary — 44.56 

  • Seventh place: Conner McKinney — 45.19 

4x400-meter relay 

  • Second place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 3 minutes, 38.96 seconds 

1,600 sprint medley relay 

  • First place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 3 minutes, 44.87 seconds 

High jump 

  • Fifth place: Conner McKinney — 5 feet, 6 inches 

  • Sixth place: Aiden Roth — 5-4

Long jump 

  • Second place: Tyler Hutton — 19 feet, 1.25 inches 

  • Fifth place: Damian Roberts — 18-2

Triple jump

  • First place: Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 2.25 inches 

  • Third place: Tyler Hutton — 38-7.75

  • Fourth place: Damian Roberts — 38-2.25

  • Sixth place: Uriah Busby — 36

Pole vault 

  • First place: Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet

  • Second place: Kaden Moeller — 13 

  • Third place: Gaige Tarver — 12

