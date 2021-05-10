SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team split its weekend between Gillette Friday and Cody Saturday in the final weekend of regular season competition. The Broncs and Lady Broncs who traveled to Cody for the State Farm Trackstravanza notched 14 first-place finishes.
Below are the top eight results in each event.
Sheridan will compete in the 4A East regional meet at Kelly Walsh Friday and Saturday.
Girls
100-meter dash
Fifth place: Averi Sullivan — 13.84 seconds
Seventh place: Brynn Burton — 14.07
Eighth place: Taylor Bower — 14.23
200-meter dash
Sixth place: Taylor Bower — 29.35 seconds
Ninth place: Jules Pittsley — 30.03
400-meter dash
Seventh place: Jules Pittsley — 1 minute, 10.46 seconds
800-meter run
First place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 25.81 seconds
Third place: Katie Turpin — 2:31.45
Sixth place: Olivia Fried — 2:38.42
Seventh place: Alice Anderson — 2:40.02
Eighth place: Amadea Vaira — 2:40.87
1,600-meter run
Third place: Chlo’e Jorgenson — 5 minutes, 52.77 seconds
Fifth place: Amadea Vaira — 6:01.86
3,200-meter run
Second place: Sarah Gonda — 14 minutes, 25.12 seconds
100-meter hurdles
Seventh place: Braylin Keller — 19.31 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Sixth place: Dulce Carroll — 53.24 seconds
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 4 minutes, 15.89 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
First place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 4 minutes, 29.5 seconds
High jump
First place: Preslee Moser — 5 feet
Second place: Dulce Carroll — 4 feet, 10 inches
Long jump
First place: Addy Bolton — 16 feet, 6.5 inches
Fourth place: Preslee Moser — 15-1.25
Sixth place: Ellen Brown — 14-7
Triple jump
First place: Addy Bolton — 33 feet, 9.5 inches
Fourth place: Megan Hodges — 31-9.75
Fifth place: Kadence Legerski — 31-4
Sixth place: Brynn Burton — 30-11.75
Boys
100-meter dash
First place: Nicholas Hale — 11.42 seconds
Fourth place: Caiden Martin — 11.87
Eighth place: Trent Foster — 12.19
200-meter dash
First place: Nicholas Hale — 23.62 seconds
Fifth place: Damian Roberts — 24.53
400-meter dash
First place: Reese Charest — 51.64 seconds
Second place: Carl Askins — 51.71
Third place: Trent Foster — 53.57
Fifth place: Aiden Roth — 54.76
Eighth place: Uriah Busby — 56.56
800-meter run
First place: Patrick Aasby — 2 minutes, 11.39 seconds
Eighth place: Marcus Hale — 2:20
1,600-meter run
Second place: Robby Miller — 4 minutes, 52.29 seconds
Third place: Marcus Hale — 4:52.34
Fourth place: Josh McDowell — 5:01
3,200-meter run
First place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 13.75 seconds
Second place: Austin Akers — 10:22.73
Third place: Sage Gradinaru — 10:46.56
Seventh place: Isaac Otto — 12:41.33
110-meter hurdles
First place: Kyle Meinecke — 16.04 seconds
Seventh place: Aiden O’Leary — 18.88
300-meter hurdles
Second place: Cameron Perez — 42.37 seconds
Fourth place: Dominick Berretini — 43.82
Sixth place: Aiden O’Leary — 44.56
Seventh place: Conner McKinney — 45.19
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 3 minutes, 38.96 seconds
1,600 sprint medley relay
First place: Individual competitors were unavailable on results page — 3 minutes, 44.87 seconds
High jump
Fifth place: Conner McKinney — 5 feet, 6 inches
Sixth place: Aiden Roth — 5-4
Long jump
Second place: Tyler Hutton — 19 feet, 1.25 inches
Fifth place: Damian Roberts — 18-2
Triple jump
First place: Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 2.25 inches
Third place: Tyler Hutton — 38-7.75
Fourth place: Damian Roberts — 38-2.25
Sixth place: Uriah Busby — 36
Pole vault
First place: Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet
Second place: Kaden Moeller — 13
Third place: Gaige Tarver — 12