SHERIDAN — Ky Hamilton and Austin Herrera wait all day for 8 seconds.
And that’s if everything goes well.
Hamilton and Herrera are bullriders. They get 8 seconds to show their stuff, and they main-event every rodeo they go to because bull riding always goes last. So when the two competed at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Saturday, they were two of the last participants the crowd saw on the final day of the rodeo. They closed the Sheridan County Fairgrounds down.
“In all honesty, I wish it was the first event ’cause then I could ride and leave,” Hamilton said, laughing. “But no, it’s pretty cool. It’s bull riding — it’s wild and reckless. I guess they have to save something exciting for last to keep everyone here.”
And the fans do love it. Seemingly, hardly anyone leaves before the bull riding event.
“It’s always pretty fun,” said Herrera, who graduated from Northwest College earlier this year. “Everyone gets pretty jacked up for you.”
But it also can be hard on the cowboys. Hamilton traveled to more than 90 rodeos last year. This month, he’s been at a rodeo every day since June 30. So he and Herrera both agree the schedule of going last isn’t always awesome when attempting to migrate to the next stop while finding time to sleep.
“I get more impatient than anything,” Herrera said of waiting all day to compete. “But I’m usually pretty excited the whole time.”
Their days start early, depending on how far they have to travel. They usually try to get to the stadium no less than an hour before the rodeo kicks off.
From there, every bullrider’s routine differs.
Herrera likes to stretch and watch all the other events. He feeds off the energy of his fellow competitors. Hamilton doesn’t stretch. Sometimes, the 21-year-old from Mackay, Queensland, Australia, doesn’t pay much attention to the other events, either, but he admitted he loved watching the Sheridan WYO’s Indian Relay Races.
“I literally smoke a cigarette and get my gear ready and get on my bull,” Hamilton said. “The less thought I put into it, the better off I am. I just like to keep my mind clear and not think about it. As soon as you start thinking about it, that’s when you get in your own head, and it usually doesn’t work out.”
Hamilton and Herrera both try to remain calm. They want their muscle memory to take over because they’ve been riding for a long time. Hamilton hopped on his first calf at 3 and began riding steers at 11. Herrera rode sheep as a kid. Both grew up around rodeos.
Once the saddle bronc event ends and those riders clear out, the bullriders come in and load their bulls into the chutes. Because Hamilton and Herrera are constantly touring, they frequently run into many of the same cowboys from town to town. They all chat before their rides.
“We’re always joking and making fun of each other,” Hamilton said.
It keeps the mood light and passes the time.
Then, the announcer asks the crowd if they’re ready for some bull riding. Without fail, the crowd goes bonkers. This is what many spectators came to see.
Clad in full gear, the cowboys climb onto their bulls. They try to avoid pondering the obvious. Stay on the bull for 8 seconds, win money. Fall off the bull, move onto the next town empty-handed.
“You’ve got to stay calm because your body reacts better when you’re calm,” Hamilton said. “I focus on my breathing and try to stay as calm as possible. But I still have it in the back of my mind that I’m going to have to fire when that gate opens. Things are going to be going 100 miles per hour, so you’ve got to be going and reacting with it.”
They do their last-second checks, fiddling with their equipment and hearing encouraging words from those around them.
Then, the cowboys nod.
And the gate swings open.
91st Sheridan WYO Rodeo Final Standings
Bareback Riding
1. Clayton Biglow 89; 2. Garrett Shadbolt 88.5; 3. Wyatt Denny 86.5; t-4. Seth Lee Hardwick 86; t-4. Wyatt Bloom 86; t-4. Kaycee Feild 86; 7. Lane McGehee 85; t-8. R.C. Landingham 84.5; t-8. Clay Jorgenson 84.5; t-8. Bronc Marriott 84.5
Steer Wrestling (aggregate)
1. Will Lummus 8; 2. Jace Melvin 9.3; 3. Sterling Lambert 9.8; 4. Kyle Broce 10; 5. Jaret Whitman 10.5; 6. Blake Mindemann 10.7; 7. Chisum Docheff 11.3; t-8. Dirk Tavenner 11.4; t-8. Tucker Allen 11.4; t-8. Riley Duvall 11.4
Steer Roping (aggregate)
1. Vin Fisher Jr. 55.7; 2. Jess Tierney 63.8; 3. Tony Reina 68.9; 4. Will McBride 72.8; 5. Scott Snedecor; 6. Mike Chase 37.7; 7. Shay Good 39.5; 8. Rocky Patterson 41.1
Women’s Breakaway Roping
1. Taylor Engesser 6.1; 2. Jackie Crawford 6.7; 3. Bailey Gubert 6.8; 4. Jacey Fortier 7; 5. Lari Dee Guy 7.2; t-6. Erin Johnson 7.5; t-6. Danielle Lowman 7.5; t-6 Amber Crawford 7.5
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Cash Wilson 90; 2. Jack Bentz 86.5; t-3. Tegan Smith 86; t-3. Brody Wells 86; 5. Treyson Antonick 85.5; 6. Taygen Schuelke 85; 7. Layton Green 84.5; 8. Jacobs Crawley 84
Team Roping (aggregate)
1. Luke Brown, Hunter Koch 9.2; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager, Cole Davidson 10.2; 3. Kellan Johnson, Carson Johnson 10.5; t-4. Coleman Proctor, Logan Medlin 10.9; t-4. Aaron Tsinigine, Kyle Lockett 10.9; 6. Kolton Schmidt, Wyatt Cox 11.9; t-7. Hagen Peterson, Jace Nielsen 12.2; t-7. Bubba Buckaloo, Daniel Braman IV 12.2
Tie-Down Roping (aggregate)
1. Cody Huber 16.2; t-2. Ty Harris 17.4; t-2. Chris McCuistion 17.4; t-4. Luke Potter 17.9; t-4. Bo Pickett 17.9; 6. Stetson Vest 18.2; 7. Zack Jongbloed 18.3; 8. Reid Zapalac 18.8
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel 16.91; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley 16.95; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel 16.97; 4. Kylee Scribner 17.02; 5. Katie Halbert 17.04; 6. Hallie Hanssen 17.17; 7. Jessica Routier 17.22; t-8. Shelley Morgan 17.24; t-8. Lake Mehalic 17.24; 10. Nicole Driggers 17.25; t-11. Christine Laughlin 17.3; t-11. Katie Pascoe 17.3; t-13. Jordan Briggs 17.31; t-13. Kelley Carrington 17.31; t-15. Maggie Poloncic 17.33; t-15. Tayla Moeykens 17.33
Bull Riding
1. Trey Kimzey 90.5; 2. Boudreaux Campbell 85; 3. Sage Steele Kimzey 84.5; 4. Chase Dougherty 84; 5. Hawk Whitt 83; 6. Casey Fredericks 78; 7. Creek Young 76; 8. Brady Portenier 73