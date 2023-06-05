SHERIDAN — The Troopers had a day to remember, all before getting drenched.
The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated Cody in a doubleheader, winning 8-6 in game one. Then the Troopers came back from behind and defeated the Cubs in a game two thriller, winning 10-9 due to a Cael Hamrick walk-off hit.
In game one, the Troopers built a 6-2 lead when Tyler Hutton laid a sacrifice bunt to send in a Sheridan runner in the top of the fourth inning.
Hamrick may have made the defensive play of the season when a grounder was hit hard toward the center of the field and the shortstop laid out and got up to throw the runner off in time at first base.
“I saw the ball get by the pitcher and I just laid out for it. I’ve made those type of plays this season but probably not one better than that,” Hamrick said.
The remaining of the fifth inning didn’t go as planned for Sheridan. The Cubs hit a double, a triple, and an RBI to tie the game at six-a-piece. Sheridan came empty with a ground out and a pair of pop outs to end the inning.
The game was won in the sixth inning. The Troopers defense was stiff with three groundouts. The Troopers loaded the bases and Michael Greer hit a sacrifice fly, sending Hutton home which proved to be the game-winner. Starting pitcher Mason Manning received the win.
“The pitching for us in game one was pretty dang good for us,” head coach Austin Cowen said. “Cody always fights till the very end. We had some big-time hits and it was a step in the right direction.”
Sheridan found itself in a 3-1 hole in the second inning but led 4-3 after the fifth inning.
Catcher Troy Waugh made a diving catch off a foul ball made by the Troopers batter's circle to begin the sixth inning. Cody’s bats were red-hot after the gold glove catch. The Troopers gave up seven runs and trailed 8-4.
Sheridan’s bats answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead, 9-8. A Cub batter hit in a game-tying runner in the top of the final inning.
Frankie Maestri started the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff walk.
Dyson Murner laid a bunt and hurried to first base in time. Maestri reached home plate sliding head first and was tagged before getting there, but the ball trickled out of the catcher’s glove. Maestri was still ruled out despite the Troopers bench clearing to celebrate.
Cowen expressed his frustrations in a lively manner with the home umpire and was tossed from the game.
“The reasoning on the field was that (Maestri) intentionally ran into the catcher and wasn’t going for home plate,” Cowen said.
The skies began to darken, and worries of a lightning delay were building.
Hamrick ended all doubt when his hit landed on the turf in right field, sending Murner home.
The Troopers gathered around Hamrick around second base while rain began to downpour in dramatic fashion.
“I saw the outfielders shift to the left, so I knew where I had to hit it,” Hamrick said. “I knew it was about to pour so I knew I had to do something quick.”
The Troopers improved to 13-11 on the season with the pair of victories. Sheridan will compete in a tournament in Laramie from June 8-11.
