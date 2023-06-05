Troopers v Cody 002.jpg
Buy Now

The Troopers Cael Hamrick (2) drives a shot past Cody's second baseman for a base hit Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Troopers beat Cody 8-6.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Troopers had a day to remember, all before getting drenched. 

The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated Cody in a doubleheader, winning 8-6 in game one. Then the Troopers came back from behind and defeated the Cubs in a game two thriller, winning 10-9 due to a Cael Hamrick walk-off hit.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you