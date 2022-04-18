DAYTON — Much of Steve Hanson’s decision came down to time and not having enough of it.
Hanson will step down as the Tongue River activities director at the end of this school year in a decision he had thought about for a while. As a full-time teacher, two-sport head coach and dad to three kids on top of his AD responsibilities, he felt he had stretched himself too thin.
“In the last year, I did not feel, personally, I was doing my best I could be doing in everything in my life,” Hanson said. “I was not being the best father I could be. I was not being the best husband, the best teacher, the best football coach, track coach or the best AD because I was trying to do a lot. That wasn’t fair to anybody to not give my best.”
Hanson started full time at Tongue River as a teacher and assistant coach in 2013 after splitting his time between there and Big Horn for two years. He rose to head football and head track coach before assuming the activities director role from John Scott in the spring of 2018.
During the past five years, he oversaw Tongue River’s addition of a wrestling program and the revitalization of several other teams. The boys and girls basketball squads and the volleyball team have each returned to the state playoffs after missing them for a few years in a row, and the girls track team claimed its first state title since 1988 last year.
“I was just one cog in a mechanism that created some positive things, and I’m very proud of that,” Hanson said. “... Any success I’ve had is due to the great people around me.”
Hanson, who teaches history and government, plans to continue coaching football and track after leaving the AD post. He will not play a part in picking his successor, though he said he would be willing to offer ideas and insight if approached.
“It’s been a great journey, and it’s not over yet,” he said. “Just a new chapter.”
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said Tongue River would like to fill the vacancy “sooner rather than later” but could wait to see if any new teachers entering the district for next school year are interested in the job.
Tongue River Principal Colby Lynch will assemble a hiring committee.
“I think, first and foremost, we want someone that is a great communicator,” Kilbride said. “The kiss of death for any position is not communicating really well between your building leadership, central office and the parents and the kids. You have to have someone who really, really does a great job with that, and they have to embrace the role. If you break (the time obligation) down per hour, you’re going to cry. So you better love what you’re doing.”
Some bigger districts in the state, like Sheridan County School District 2, have a full-time activities director, while SCSD1 and Sheridan County School District 3 have ADs who also teach full-time. But SCSD1 has grown in recent years and is continuing to expand, causing the role to require more time. Kilbride said, because of the time commitment, alternatives to SCSD1’s current setup have been discussed.
Ideas include having a half-time teacher/half-time AD, an AD/assistant principal or having one full-time activities director lead both Big Horn High School and Tongue River.
“We’ve pondered all those things,” Kilbride said, “and haven’t landed on anything yet.”