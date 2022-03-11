SHERIDAN — Isaac Harbour didn’t feel nerves when his dad first asked him if he wanted to step into a boxing ring.
He avoided stress when he started training and disregarded any anxiety as his opponents changed and the months of lead-up flew by.
Then, Monday came around. Just days out from his first amateur boxing match, the butterflies appeared.
“I’m like, ‘OK, this isn’t just a physical battle. It’s a mental game, too,’” Harbour said. “I’ve dealt with stress and anxiety (in past situations), but this is a different form of it. So that’s interesting. It’s not something I anticipated. And it’s not fear. It’s just uncharted waters, so it’s a different form of nerves.”
Harbour will take on Sam Jenkins Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. His father, David Harbour of Harbour Chiropractic, has sponsored approximately 70 boxing events in town since 2005, but this weekend is the first time he’s putting one on since May 2019. His son and a few other first-time fighters are on the card, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
David Harbour had approached the younger Harbour about boxing in the past, but it never materialized until now.
“We’ve had lots of talks as Isaac was growing up,” David Harbour said. “He was really athletic, but he just didn’t want to do sports. I always said he should wrestle or play football, but he was into other stuff.”
“I was too cool,” Harbour yelled from across the gym, eliciting a laugh from his dad.
Harbour, 25, spent four years in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from high school. He moved back home to Sheridan after his military term ended in the summer of 2019, but COVID restrictions kept his father and other promoters in town from hosting events.
When the restrictions loosened and David Harbour started planning Saturday night last October, he asked his son if he wanted to fight. He was in without much convincing.
“It always made sense I would do it at some point,” said Harbour, whose dad and older brother Blake Harbour boxed and competed in mixed martial arts. “(The timing) felt natural now. I’m kind of surprised it took this long.”
He began training around Thanksgiving, learning from both his dad and in-town boxing trainer Cody Quarterman. Quarterman also served as David Harbour’s first trainer years ago. When the younger Harbour started, people around him said he naturally fought like his dad.
He spars two days a week, does bag work a couple other times and focuses on improving his cardio. The training never shocked him because he saw his dad and brother go through it when he was younger. David Harbour has a training gym in the back of Harbour Chiropractic.
“I feel like I have the best training partners in, like, all of Wyoming,” Harbour said. “They really push me. They’re really good, so it makes me feel good.”
He’s learned mostly from watching and then emulating the seasoned boxers he prepares with. He spars with competitors like local champion Brad Klepperich, who will defend his light heavyweight title Saturday. The physical side has come easy, but Harbour has peppered his peers with questions about the mental side of things. The main thing he has learned: Acknowledge and embrace the jitters and stay as calm as possible. Oh, and remember to breathe.
“It’s a very interesting situation,” said John Bublich, a former fighter who will announce the matches Saturday. “It’s like a nervous mess with great rewards.”
Bublich fought 61 times, including at dozens of events hosted by David. He said Harbour has a leg up on him because he didn’t train once before his first fight. Bublich still won, but it was exhausting. He doesn’t think he breathed until the second round.
“You’re not ready for the adrenaline and how tired you get,” Bublich said. “You’re just throwing so many punches, and you don’t breathe. Everything is tense.”
Harbour has not seen nor attempted to find video of his opponent, which has changed three times due to the first three backing out. His newest challenger, Jenkins, wasn’t solidified until earlier this week.
Harbour looked up his Facebook page to see what he looks like, but he wants to focus on honing his own skills, not defending himself from those of his opponent. Both weigh about 180 pounds.
“What did Mike Tyson say?” his father asked. “‘Everybody has a game plan until they get punched in the mouth?’”
Harbour doesn’t truly know what Saturday will look like, but he could see himself sticking with boxing into the future.
“I like the training, and I like the culture,” Harbour said. “I’ve always been a fan of fighting — more MMA than boxing — but let’s see how the first one goes. If it’s this giant rush and I just have a great time, win or lose, then I’m sure there are going to be more.
“But the first one, we’ll start there.”