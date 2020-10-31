DAYTON — Tongue River’s cross-country teams trained throughout the 2020 season as if the 2A State Championship meet could be called at any time. They prepared for the worst, but the Lady Eagles certainly didn’t expect the best — their 2A State Championship-worthy performance surprised the team in Douglas Oct. 23.
Head coach Tim Maze had lost count prior to the first-, second- and third-place team announcements.
As the Lady Eagles stood in a group listening to the top 10 and All-State individual finishers, they tried to do quick math to add up individuals’ scores and find out where they had placed, but couldn’t keep up.
Finishing just off the podium in fourth place last year, Tongue River’s girls team wasn’t sure if its name not being called in the No. 3 and No. 2 spot was terrible or great news.
“When they read out third and second place, we were like, ‘Oh no,’” freshman Addie Pendergast said.
“We were worried we might have gotten fourth,” senior Grace Sopko added. “So then there was anxiety.”
Maze said he knew the Lady Eagles had won when the announcer declared Saratoga High School the second-place team. The Tongue River girls didn’t share his knowledge, so surprise and joy followed the first-place announcement for the team’s first state championship in its seven-year history.
“It was surreal,” Pendergast said.
Even assistant coach Keri McMeans shared in the athletes’ shock.
“For me it was like, ‘Did it just happen? Did it happen? I don’t know if that happened,’” McMeans said. “It was almost disbelief that it happened, especially when both teams won. That’s a pretty special thing.”
Pendergast led the Lady Eagles with her championship, first-place 22:18.23 time. Sopko finished fourth with a time of 23:45.58. Both Pendergast and Sopko earned All-State awards.
Junior Chloe Wilson placed 18th after running a 26:25.87, and sophomore Elizabeth Heser finished three spots behind in 21st with a time of 27:06.40. Junior Zia Robbins ran a 30:23.04 to place 38th and sophomore Marajah Pease rounded out the Lady Eagles’ performance with a 34:03.52 time and 45th-place finish.
Pendergast and Sopko both joined Tongue River’s team this year, and the freshman added several years of cross-country experience to the Lady Eagles lineup, while the senior added leadership, competitiveness and maturity to the group.
After a fourth-place finish at the 2019 2A State meet, Maze hoped the Lady Eagles would close the inner-team gap during Tongue River’s 2020 season — pacing themselves with each other and cutting down the time between pairs.
Maze’s hopes were realized when the Lady Eagles won the 2A East conference meet Oct. 16 ahead of the 2A state competition. Tongue River’s technical performance impressed him, as well as the team’s attitude before navigating a snowy Douglas course.
The head coach credits not only the strong performances from newcomers Pendergast and Sopko at the state meet but also attributes the Lady Eagles’ trip to the podium to Wilson and Heser’s performances as the No. 3 and No. 4 runners.
Both returning runners beat competitors from schools who finished close to Tongue River on the scoresheet, though the Lady Eagles handily beat second-place Saratoga High School by 15 points.
Regardless of experience, both Tongue River cross-country teams started the season in the best shape McMeans has seen. Because of the runners’ offseason conditioning, McMeans said she and Maze were able to push the athletes harder and earlier without fear of injury.
Pendergast and Sopko joked about the grueling season, as there was a moment when McMeans said the team was going to start pushing even harder and surprised the runners who thought they had already pushed hard enough.
But Tongue River’s coaches saw their athletes commit to the process without protest.
“There was a lot of hard work with no complaints,” Sopko said. “There were no complaints this season about the circumstances or the hard workouts. Our coaches told us in the very beginning we were going to train harder than ever before so we’d be ready at any point that the season might end.”
When the Lady Eagles’ season did end at the state meet last Friday, it was with the first-place trophy in hand.
“They are the greatest group of kids to be around,” Maze said. “All season long, not one kid complained or tried to get out of hard work.”