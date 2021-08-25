SHERIDAN — The family obsession started with Ken Harmon’s mom and dad.
Then, Ken got hooked. Then came Kholin, Hanna, Taylor and the rest of Ken’s children, with his brother-in-law, Chris, mixed in there, too.
They’re all racecar drivers. It’s what the family bonds over.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said 26-year-old Kholin Harmon, the oldest racer of the Harmon children. “It’s a good way to spend some family time.”
Out of Ken’s eight children, seven of them have racing experience. The family has a quarter midget track in its backyard. And because the Harmons own so many race cars, they need a new garage.
They ran out of room in their current 30-by-40-foot space, so they’re constructing a 50-by-70-foot behemoth.
“I was born into racing,” Ken said.
Both his parents competed, and his childhood next-door neighbor was Rod Will, the original owner of Sheridan Speedway.
So when Will saw young Ken getting into some trouble, he threw him into a racecar.
“When you have a racecar, you have no time to get in trouble and no money to get in trouble,” Ken said. “All you do is work on racecars.”
Ken raced for years before quitting when the track closed in the 2000s. When the speedway reopened, he participated intermittently before fully diving back in as his children became involved.
Kholin entered the sport the same way as Ken.
“He was kind of getting in trouble,” Ken said. “My wife (Desirae) and I were laying in bed one day and decided, ‘Let’s buy him a racecar.’”
Kholin is now a mechanic, but Ken’s brother-in-law, Chris Uroszek, claims he does most of the work on the Harmon cars. Uroszek, also a mechanic by trade, raced before the Sheridan Speedway shut down, as well.
“(Their cars) all eventually ended up in my garage,” Uroszek said. “And I’d be working on them and be working until 2 o’clock in the morning. One night, I was like, ‘You know, if I’m going to work on somebody’s racecar until 2 in the morning, I think it ought to be my own.”
He bought his own street stock car and jumped back into racing this season. His son, Jacob, also races in the quarter midgets.
“The (family) connection has been unbelievable,” Uroszek said. “We have had a couple friends come along that didn’t have family or didn’t have a lot of friends and got involved in the racing. They instantly felt welcomed. I mean, we all work on each other’s stuff. When one’s in need, we all go there. We all pitch in, so we can come out on a weekend night and have fun and produce a good show for the fans.”
Uroszek said he doesn’t get too involved with family trash talk. But Ken and his children? Yeah, it happens.
“It’s constant,” Ken said.
“Always,” Kholin said. “I give them all a really hard time. I probably give my dad the most. He can take it.”
But it’s not all rivalry.
“They feed off each other, and there’s a lot of information going back and forth,” Ken said.
He loves competing alongside his children. One night earlier this month, he raced three different cars in three different classes to be able to share the track with Hanna and Taylor.
And he’s probably not finished.
The youngest of his children, 9-year-old Braxxton, competes in the quarter midgets, the precursor to the big races. This year, Braxxton won the championship.
“As soon as he gets into a car, you can’t hardly get a smile out of him. It’s ‘yes, dad,’ or ‘no, dad.’ It’s straight to the point … That kid is just strictly business when it comes to racing.”
Sound familiar?