SHERIDAN — In their first series under a new head coach, the Sheridan Hawks were swept by the undefeated Helena Bighorns last weekend on the road.
The Hawks lost 9-1 Friday and 15-0 Saturday in their first two games coached by Chad Bailey. Bailey took over last week after former head coach Andy Scheib and the organization mutually parted ways.
Friday, Sheridan fell behind 5-0 and didn’t put itself on the scoreboard until the third period. Wyatt Noble scored the Hawks’ lone goal of the weekend. They were outshot 97-19.
Saturday, they were outshot 105-17. Helena’s best period was the third when it tallied seven goals.
The Bighorns remain in first place in the North American 3 Hockey League’s Frontier Division while Sheridan (3-21 record) sits in last.
The Hawks return home next weekend for two contests against the Bozeman Icedogs. Friday and Saturday’s matchups are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. start times at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.