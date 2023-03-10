Today

Some clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.