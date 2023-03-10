SHERIDAN — The Hawks will have to ride their current wave of momentum to advance deeper into the postseason.
The Hawks play rival Gillette in a three-game series.
The Wild host game one Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
Sheridan hosts game two Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The series wraps up in Gillette at 6:05 p.m., if necessary.
The Hawks are urging the community to support the team Saturday.
“You can’t ask for a much better scenario as a fan. We really need this place packed, loud and rowdy in a playoff atmosphere,” head coach Chad Bailey said.
Sheridan is riding a five-game winning streak into the postseason.
Bailey expressed he likes where his team is and noted the momentum was partly due to bringing new players on the team later in the season.
“We added some new guys and we were also in a dog race and in the hunt,” Bailey said. “We knew we needed to win games in order to stay in our playoff position. I think that gave us a little more incentive to pick it up at the end. We also wanted to finish strong heading into the playoffs. We’ve had a great week of practice. I think it’s going to carry into the weekend.”
The Wild have dominated the rivalry this season, winning all eight games they’ve played. Gillette has outscored the Hawks 74-22 in the contests.
“We’re excited for this matchup and we’re excited to give them a chance to have a little bit of redemption playing playoff hockey,” Bailey said. “The playoffs are a different animal and are approached that way.”
Bailey noted Ryler Schelle has been a great addition to the team.
The forward from North Pole, Alaska, scored three goals in 11 games played. The Hawks also added Christian Crutcher, a defensive man last weekend who finished a season with a team in his home state of Minnesota.
The Hawks haven’t faced Gillette since Jan. 14. Sheridan is coming in with a winning attitude despite its record against the team’s nemesis.
“We’re coming in with the same mindset as any game — we’re going to win,” forward Ryan McKenna said. “Obviously, we’re going into every game thinking we’re going to win. It’s no different.
“They’re a great team but we’ve been working hard, and haven’t played them in the past month and a half,” he said. “I think we’ve really been rolling. So I’m excited for the series.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.