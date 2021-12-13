SHERIDAN — No goal.
Chad Bailey saw it that way. Makhai Sparks thought the same thing. But the referees, the people with the only opinions that would end up mattering on the scoreboard, disagreed.
With 1:38 left in a tied 4-4 game between the Sheridan Hawks and the Badlands Sabres Saturday, the Sabres scored a controversial goal to take the lead and ultimately clinch a 5-4 win and the series sweep. The Hawks fell 5-2 in Friday’s weekend opener at the M&M’s Center.
“We were hanging in tough,” Bailey, Sheridan’s interim head coach, said Saturday. “We got up and kept working, but the bounces didn’t go our way. We battled hard. We battled so hard tonight. We deserved to win, and I’m sad for our guys that we didn’t.”
Badlands stormed for a late comeback Saturday, scoring three unanswered goals in the final seven minutes. On the final one, the Sabres’ Zach Vockler fired a bang-bang shot that caromed off something — either the back of the net or the goal frame. The goal judge did not initially signal goal, but the referees stopped the action a few seconds later and conferenced. They called it a score.
Bailey said he watched the video of the play 10 times after the game. His initial stance of no goal remained. The score could not be reviewed on the ice at the time, because the North American 3 Hockey League does not use video replay.
“I think we should’ve won that game,” Bailey said.
On Friday, Badlands didn’t leave much doubt.
It opened with two first-period goals and never trailed. Forward Taylor Frerichs put the Hawks on the board in the second, but after two more Sabres goals in the period, the deficit was insurmountable. Badlands won 5-2, with each team tallying one score in the third.
Saturday, the Hawks reversed that script, grabbing control of the action early.
“I thought it was way different than yesterday,” Sparks said Saturday.
Frerichs and Sparks each contributed a goal in the first period and a half to gift Sheridan a 2-0 lead. It held there until the final 45 seconds of the second period. Badlands rattled off two goals in short order — one on the power play, one off it — to knot the contest before the third period.
“We wanted to set the tone and be the more physical presence,” Bailey said. “We set that tone early and carried it through the entire game. I thought we did a good job of that.”
The Hawks stayed the aggressors, retaking the lead with two goals in the first 12 minutes of the third. Forward Mason Friedricks took care of the first, and Frerichs notched his fourth goal of the series on the second.
The Sabres chopped their deficit to one, and after a few minutes of scoreless play, it happened again. For the second time in two periods, Sheridan surrendered two goals in a one-minute span. The second score was the disputed one.
The Hawks lost 5-4 despite outshooting Badlands 51-32 and being better on the power play (scoring on two of their five chances to the Sabres’ one-of-eight).
Next weekend, Sheridan will split its series with the Gillette Wild, playing one game here and one in Gillette. Friday’s home game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.