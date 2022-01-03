SHERIDAN — New Year's weekend found the Hawks in doubleheader losses to Gillette Wild, the first at home on New Year's Eve, 6-3, and a shutout in Gillette on New Year's Day, 7-0.
The Hawks showed more power in the first two periods of Friday's game, but the Wild overpowered in the third period to take the win to end 2021.
Gillette came out with fury Saturday with four goals in the first period, followed by two in the second and one in the third.
The Hawks face the Wild again this weekend, starting in Gillette Friday and finishing on the Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center Saturday.