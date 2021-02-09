SHERIDAN — The Brings family have hockey running through their blood. Born and raised Minnesotan, Tony Brings was raised by parents who met in high school when his mother served as a cheerleader at high school hockey games and whose father played and coached high school hockey. Familiar since birth with the familial bond of hockey teams, Brings joined the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks mid-December, and the Hawks quickly welcomed the forward into their hockey family.
Off the ice, the NA3HL Hawks’ family — its fans, billet families, other volunteers and the greater Sheridan community — welcomed Brings and his family to Sheridan in a big way.
As part of the Hawks’ cancer awareness night Jan. 30, the organization had planned to auction its specially-designed lavender jerseys to benefit Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. Then Janelle Brings, Tony’s mother, learned she had breast cancer Jan. 13.
Sheridan sent flowers to the family, and two weeks later, the Hawks pledged proceeds from Tony Brings' jersey would benefit his family, and an anonymous donor pledged a matching donation up to $3,000. His mother cried when she saw the announcement of the pledge.
"It was very surprising, especially where our country is now with so much hate, that there was so much care, love and generosity from people who have no idea of my name and didn’t know much about Tony and our history and our family," Janelle Brings said. "It made me feel good that there are still good people in this world."
When the weeklong auction closed Jan. 31, a Hawks fan secured Brings’ jersey for $1,000, making it so $2,000 went to support the Brings family and his mother’s fight against breast cancer. Additionally, the organization continues to accept donations to the Brings family via check sent to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, and Sheridan raised $6,800 for the Welch Cancer Center.
“I’ve never had a community like that where we all bond together,” Tony Brings said. “Hockey is what brings us all together."
The Hawks’ support for those fighting cancer in the community began during Sheridan’s inaugural season when it held a live auction for its specially-designed pink breast cancer awareness jerseys in October 2019. The “Pink the Rink” event raised $4,275 last season, making this year’s total a 59% increase in funds raised for the Welch Cancer Center.
Team president Brent Milner said the growing support doesn’t surprise him as the community becomes more familiar with the National Hockey League and USA Hockey’s initiative “Hockey Fights Cancer.” Milner concedes the lavender jerseys and online auction concept isn’t original to the Hawks’ organization, but the overwhelming support for the Welch Cancer Center and Brings family is uniquely Sheridan.
“That’s totally Sheridan,” Milner said of the $8,800 raised from this year’s jerseys. “This place, this community is amazing like that. The amount we get is always astounding to me, but I’m never surprised by what this community does when it comes to stuff like that.”
Tony Brings’ experience with cancer began before his mother’s diagnosis in January. The family’s first grandchild and “apple of his grandfather eye,” according to Janelle Brings, Tony Brings learned of his grandfather’s throat cancer diagnosis a year and a half ago. After growing up being able to walk to Mike Brings’ house in Minnesota, spending summers swimming there and the endless support for Brings’ hockey dreams, Tony Brings took the diagnosis hard.
“He’s done a lot for me in hockey,” Tony Brings said of his grandfather. “... He does everything for me, and when I got the news he had it, it crushed me because I didn’t know how much time I had left with him.”
The Brings family took an increased interest in the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative after Mike Brings’ diagnosis and when Janelle Brings received her diagnosis, the Hawks’ Cancer Awareness game took on added meaning as Tony Brings remains many miles away from his family during Sheridan’s season.
Such is the story for many local residents and the Hawks players, who shared videos on social media dedicating their cancer awareness game to family members. Proceeds from the money raised for the Welch Cancer Center will help with patients’ one-time needs, such as gas gift cards and frozen meals for patients, and the comfort care fund.
Tommi Ritterbusch, the center’s manager, helps patients and family members book overnight stays in Sheridan, coordinate travel to specialists in the region and oversees the breast boutique and resource room. The boutique offers women battling breast cancer quilts and prosthetic fittings, while the resource room houses scarves and wigs for patients.
Last year, the Welch Cancer Center performed 225 new consultations for oncology, the study and treatment of tumors, and hematology, the study and treatment of the blood. The center had 13,166 patient encounters in 2020, including radiation, chemotherapy and other visits to the clinic.
“I can’t think of one person who hasn’t been touched by cancer,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven said. “... We just really appreciate the opportunity to partner with [the Hawks] and those young men.”
As Kirven highlights, Milner understands and the Brings family experiences, cancer affects nearly everyone, while the Hawks worked to impact whoever they could.
“Tony has only played for the Hawks for a short time, and it just feels like they’re connected,” Janelle Brings said. “You say hockey is family, and hockey is forever family. I really feel that it is genuine. I will forever be a Hawks fan, even when Tony is not playing.”
Janelle Brings would like to encourage women to listen to their bodies, get their mammogram screenings early and find doctors who support their decision to screen early.