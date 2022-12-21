SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks won all three of their games in the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. The Hawks defeated New Mexico 5-2 Tuesday afternoon.
Sheridan’s Jaxon Call scored a goal less than five minutes into the game. Hawks leading scorer Makhai Sparks scored a short-handed goal three minutes later.
The Ice Wolves scored the second period’s lone goal and tied the game halfway into the third period. Parker Norling scored the game winner 42 seconds later on a power play goal. Ryan McKenna stretched the lead with a goal, and McCaffrey Billings scored an empty-netter to secure the win.
The Hawks next play in Gillette Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m., then host the Wild New Years Eve at 7:30 p.m.