SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks won all three of their games in the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. The Hawks defeated New Mexico 5-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Sheridan’s Jaxon Call scored a goal less than five minutes into the game. Hawks leading scorer Makhai Sparks scored a short-handed goal three minutes later. 

