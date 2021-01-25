SHERIDAN — Ten seconds and the uncertainty of a shootout almost ended the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks’ 20-plus game winning streak Saturday night in Cody against the Yellowstone Quake. Ten seconds remained in the overtime period when Hawks forward Justin Schwartzmiller beat a sprawling Quake goaltender Matt Schoer, celebrating by promptly skating off the ice in a “mic drop” moment.
Seventeen seconds stood between the Hawks and their 21st victory in a row when the Quake’s Keegan Ferguson scored at 19:43 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 and sent the contest to overtime. Both Sheridan and Yellowstone had not played in an overtime game prior to Saturday.
“I thought we deserved it,” head coach Andy Scheib said. “They were out there working harder than us, and props to them for going out and scoring that goal. … We deserved to lose that hockey game, but we found a way to win there in overtime.”
Schwartzmiller’s 23rd goal of the season gave Sheridan its 4-3 win Saturday, and the Hawks followed the narrow victory with a 7-1 win fewer than 24 hours later Sunday evening. The wins extend Sheridan’s winning streak to 22 games and give the Hawks a 23-1 record as they maintain their first place position in both the Frontier Division and the league.
“Last night, we came out flat,” Scheib said Sunday. “It was honestly the worst game I’ve ever seen us play. Tonight we made some changes, did some things different and we got the hint that we can't go out there and expect to win every game. We have to go out and work and compete.”
The one-goal victory Saturday ended as only the third game Sheridan has won by a margin of just one. The Hawks lead the league in goal differential, scoring 194 goals over the course of the season and limiting opponents to 45 total for a 6.21 average margin of victory. Sunday’s performance came as a result of increased effort and Scheib mixing up the lines.
In the week and a half leading up to puck drop Saturday, Scheib added four new players — forwards Derek Humphreys and Teejay Torgrimson and defensemen Wyatt Allan and Harrison Albrecht. Humphreys played at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center during last weekend’s series against Great Falls, but the three other players skated competitively for the Hawks for the first time Saturday.
Scheib had suspected the chemistry of the team would be affected by the new additions as they worked through different line combinations and defensive pairings, but the head coach said the roster changes didn’t excuse the poor performance Saturday.
Both Scheib and assistant coach Chad Bailey acknowledged the new players’ integration into Sheridan’s systems and understanding of the team’s culture will come with more ice time, during practice and games.
The Hawks’ veterans helped the team to both victories, as forward Jacob Cummings scored his 25th goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 in the first period of Saturday’s game, and forward Luke Desmarias scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season in the second period to put Sheridan ahead 3-1. Then came Schwartzmiller’s goal in overtime after the Quake scored twice in the third to tie the game.
Schwartzmiller opened scoring in the first period of Sunday’s game, and Cummings scored what would be the game-winning goal 2:20 later. Albrecht recorded an assist on Cummings’ tally for his first point as a Hawk.
Cummings recorded the lone goal of the second period Sunday to give Sheridan a 3-0 lead. Forward Gavin Miller pushed the Hawks’ lead to 4-0 at 7:04 of the third period before the Quake tallied their only goal of Sunday’s contest just over a minute later.
Forward Blake Billings, Schwartzmiller and Desmarias answered with a goal apiece in the remainder of the third period, however, to give Sheridan the 7-1 win. Meanwhile, goaltender Luke Fundator protected the net both nights, stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced Saturday and 27 of the 28 shots he saw Sunday.
“We’re coming together as a team after the weekend,” Cummings said.
Sheridan looks to continue its winning streak when it hosts the Bozeman Icedogs (11-12-1-1) at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.