SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks haven’t really mentioned the entirety of what this weekend means. In fact, they’re kind of avoiding it.
“I think it’s something everyone recognizes, and it doesn’t have to be talked about,” head coach Chad Bailey said.
This weekend, it ends. The Hawks’ season wraps up with a homestand against the Butte Cobras. The players will skate two final times — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center — with their teammates. Then, they’ll each head their separate ways.
For some like Wyatt Noble, the end of the season will bring a six-month wait before hockey fires up again.
“I feel like it’s gone way too fast,” Noble said.
For others like Taylor Frerichs, it signals the end of his career in the sport. Frerichs will age out of junior hockey after this season. Sheridan goaltender Thomas Kursicak will also finish his North American 3 Hockey League days. He heads off to college next fall.
“This is the absolute final hurrah,” Frerichs said.
Coming off a 39-1 regular season and a deep playoff run last year, the Hawks convened in August and started games in September. They stumbled out of the gates with an overhauled roster after many of their 2020-21 stars left for college or other opportunities. This season has continued to be one of change, as Sheridan currently sits in the basement of the Frontier Division with a 6-38 record.
Chad Bailey rose from assistant to interim head coach in November. Earlier this month, he accepted the permanent top position and will lead the Hawks into the future.
“I was super excited when I heard that,” Noble said. “He did a great job when he came in. He’s done a pretty good job with the cards he was dealt and how he’s been able to keep everyone focused and having fun and just playing hockey.”
Bailey’s offseason? It’ll be one of preparation and construction. He already signed multiple new recruits for next season and will stay on the lookout for more. He’s also on the hunt for an assistant coach after running a one-man show the last three months.
“I think preparing and putting in that time will only help us be successful next year, and I don’t want to waste any time,” Bailey said.
This weekend, he wants to send his guys off “on a high note.”
Sheridan has played the Cobras four times this season. The Hawks beat them for their first victory of the season in September but have dropped three straight in the matchup.
“They play a full 60 minutes, and they’ve had our number a couple times this year,” Bailey said. “We’ve gotten them once, and we’re capable of competing in those games and giving them a run.”
Sheridan will put on some festivities during its final weekend. The team will honor the players’ parents and billet families Friday and its fans Saturday.
The Hawks will practice one last time Monday. It’s not a true workout, though. They’ll have fun, with goaltenders playing front lines and skaters flopping around in the net. They’ll clean out their lockers afterward.
Noble, who maintains one more season of junior hockey eligibility, plans to come back to the Hawks next year. Frerichs is staying in town to work with his billet dad, who’s a house-building contractor.
“Starting life,” Frerichs said.
But before then, two last hockey games.