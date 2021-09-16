SHERIDAN — Chad Bailey thinks he texts Andy Scheib more than his wife.
With Scheib, the head coach, out on a recruiting trip in the Midwest, Bailey is running Sheridan Hawks practice all week. The two coaches have stayed in constant communication. But before Scheib took off, he gave Bailey one instruction.
“He said, ‘Make sure they’re working hard, but make sure they’re having fun,’” Bailey said.
Both aspects are crucial. After back-to-back 10-0 losses to the Helena Bighorns to open the season last weekend, the Hawks know they need to improve, but they also must keep morale high. It’s a long season.
“We’re not going to base or judge our season off two games,” Bailey said. “At the end of the day, there are still 45 to go. There’s a reason your (front windshield) is a lot bigger than your rearview mirror because you need to focus on what’s ahead.”
Sheridan mustered only 37 shots on goal all weekend compared to Helena’s 128. Bailey was bugged by his team losing battles and not working as hard as he would’ve liked, though he and the players noticed improvement as the weekend went on.
“Toward the end of the second game, I thought we dialed in on what we needed to do,” goaltender Thomas Kuriscak said. “We were playing better defense, and we got more shots, which is big. In the first game, we didn’t have a lot of offense. I think we really grew that second game, so it’s good to end on a positive.”
The roster that skated onto the ice last Friday and Saturday will change, too. Bailey said the Hawks are looking to add seven or eight more players to the 16 they already have. North American 3 Hockey League teams have to nail down their final 25-man list by mid-February, but Bailey anticipates new additions in the next month. Sheridan lacks depth, especially experienced depth.
“We have a young team,” forward Nathan Gilleshammer said. “The biggest thing is experience right now. These kids need to get some games underneath their belts and get used to the pace of the game and get used to junior hockey and the physicality. Other than that, we need to get our compete level up. There are a lot of things we can fix, obviously. I think this group of guys can keep progressing.”
Bailey feels the same way.
After an off day Sunday, the focus this week has revolved around Scheib’s directive and boosting the new guys up to NA3HL levels. A lot of conditioning, more weight room, some implementation of systems and the occasional fun game.
The Hawks journey to Rapid City, South Dakota, to square off with the relocated Badlands Sabres Friday and Saturday. The former Missoula Bruins moved in the offseason after Sheridan bounced them from the playoffs last spring. The Sabres returned two players from last year’s Missoula squad under a new coaching staff.
Like the Hawks, Badlands lost its first two games of the season.
“We’re both excited to get that first win,” Bailey said. “I know they like to be physical and they like to set that tone. Our guys are ready for that and know what to expect going into the weekend.”