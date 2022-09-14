SHERIDAN — There are only so many things that encapsulates hope like a new season. That’s what the Sheridan Hawks hockey team is relying on. 

The Hawks went 6-39-1 last season, a far cry to what they wanted to be. This season’s Hawks already look better two games in. Sheridan is 1-1 thus far. Last season’s Hawks lost their first two games by a combined score of 20-0. But that was then, and this is now, and the Hawks showed potential of great improvement winning their first game of the season last Friday 4-2 at Cody against Yellowstone. 

