SHERIDAN — There are only so many things that encapsulates hope like a new season. That’s what the Sheridan Hawks hockey team is relying on.
The Hawks went 6-39-1 last season, a far cry to what they wanted to be. This season’s Hawks already look better two games in. Sheridan is 1-1 thus far. Last season’s Hawks lost their first two games by a combined score of 20-0. But that was then, and this is now, and the Hawks showed potential of great improvement winning their first game of the season last Friday 4-2 at Cody against Yellowstone.
The Hawks will take the ice in a home-opener against Butte Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I think our expectations are a lot higher heading into this year,” Hawks head coach Chad Bailey said. “I think the guys’ mindsets have changed a lot since we came back and we have some pretty big goals that we’d like to accomplish this year. And we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Being competitive in games starts with being competitive in practice, and that’s something the Hawks have taken to heart. In Tuesday’s practice, the Hawks were split into two teams. The two squads played in a much smaller space of the ice surface to create a physical, competitive environment. The game is referred to by the team as “men are men.”
“It’s a very physical drill. You got to be able to compete while also making plays and have a guy right in your face,” Bailey said.
The losing team was forced to skate laps, or what the Hawks refer to as “bagging.”
“It’s just their little reward for losing,” Bailey said with a smirk.
There are 35 teams in the North American 3 Hockey League. The Hawks’ goal this season is to be one of 20 teams that make the playoffs. Sheridan would need to finish in the top four of the eight teams in the Frontier Division. Currently, the Hawks stand in fifth place just two games into the year.
The Hawks return 11 players from last season’s team. There are 17 newcomers for this season’s team.
“I hope they (the newcomers) push the returners,” Bailey said. “The returners were here for that awful season last season and they know where they want to go as a group. I think the young guys that are new here can help them get to that and contribute just as much.”
One of the newcomers is forward Ryan McKenna from Spokane, Washington. McKenna scored three goals in the first two games of the season, two of which were on power plays in the season-opener. That’s when the Hawks were 4-for-4 on the power play.
“I think we need to capitalize on our opportunities when we’re up to five on four, or even five on three,” McKenna said. “The penalty kill and power play are big parts of the game, and that’s where we need to capitalize, for sure. We do need some more even strength goals. I think that was a weak spot this weekend. So we’re going to keep working on the power play, power kill and work on a five-on-five game.”
Hawks fans and players alike are looking forward to a battle with their rivals Gillette. The two teams face-off against each other eight times every season. Bailey said the Hawks have just about had enough of the Wild a few games in. The first game against Gillette is a home game Oct. 14.
Heading into this weekend, the Hawks are excited to take the ice in front of the home fans for the first time this season.
“I’m super excited,” McKenna said. “I heard the stadium gets rocking. I heard the whole town’s into it. So I’m really excited to play.”
