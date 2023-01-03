SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks fell to archenemy Gillette, as they were swept Friday and Saturday night.
The Hawks (18-12-1) have struggled this season against the Wild (25-3-1).
Gillette sits atop the perch of the Frontier Division, seven points ahead of second-place Helena. Sheridan sits in third place.
The Hawks have yet to beat the Wild this season and are now 0-6 against Gillette. Sheridan has been outscored 57-16 in those contests.
Dec. 30 was the closest the Hawks played the Wild over the weekend. The Wild defeated Sheridan in Gillette 8-4. The Wild scored the first four goals of the game. Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna scored a short-handed goal late in the second period. McKenna scored another pair of goals in the third period to complete his hat trick. Sheridan’s Jackson LeBrasseur also tallied a score. The Wild outshot the Hawks 50-36.
Sheridan hosted its annual New Year’s Eve game Saturday night, but the Wild spoiled the party as they battered the Hawks 9-1.
The Wild scored the first three goals of the contest. McCaffrey Billings tallied Sheridan’s lone goal of the game on a power play. It was all Gillette from there to the final buzzer, the Wild scoring a goal with less than a minute to finish the game.
The Hawks will attempt to rebound this weekend as they host Yellowstone Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. The Quake are in seventh place out of eight teams in the Frontier Division. It will be the Hawks’ first matchup against Yellowstone since the opening series of the season in Cody. The Hawks won game one 4-2, and lost the next 4-1.
The Hawks have until Jan. 13 to find an answer for Gillette, as they host their rivals again in two weeks and then travel to face the Wild Jan. 14.
“(Gillette Wild’s players have) the ability to score well,” head coach Chad Bailey said. “They score in bunches when they do so we have got to do a better job defensively, shutting them down and limiting their chances and limiting the quality of chances that they’re getting.”
The Hawks players believe the Wild have yet to see their best game.
“They added a lot more depth to their roster,” Sheridan’s Teejay Torgrimson said. “They have a lot of superstars, that’s for sure. But we just need to start coming together as a team and do more research on them. I think every time we meet them, they haven’t got the best of us.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.