SHERIDAN — Chad Bailey centered his Sheridan Hawks on two words last weekend.
“Details matter.”
And when things went south for the Hawks, who dropped back-to-back games to Bozeman, Bailey said they got away from that tagline.
Sheridan lost to the Icedogs 5-1 Friday and 7-3 Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center and have now suffered seven straight defeats. Its last win came Nov. 12 against Badlands.
Since then, the Hawks have been swept twice by Bozeman at home with a coaching change and two losses in Helena sandwiched in between. Chad Bailey conducted his first home series as interim head coach last weekend. His Hawks are winless in four contests since he took over for Andy Scheib.
“I thought our effort was more present tonight,” Bailey said Saturday. “The same mistakes are the same mistakes that have been hurting us all year. We just have to learn and grow from it. We’re a super young team that has a lot of potential and has the ability to make the play. Sometimes, it happens. Sometimes, it doesn’t happen. When it doesn’t happen, it hurts us, and we pay the price for it.”
Friday, Sheridan dug a four-score hole and didn’t record a goal until the middle of the third period when forward Reid Hojan found the back of the net.
Saturday, they wrestled Bozeman to a more competitive game early.
After an infraction by Bozeman’s goaltender handed the Hawks a penalty shot 15 minutes into the first period, forward Caden McDonald pushed the puck into the net from a few feet out to put Sheridan in front 1-0.
The Icedogs jumped ahead 2-1 with a goal late in the first period and another early in the second, but Sheridan’s Mason Friedrichs knotted the action at 2-2.
Then, the turning point.
After four scoreless minutes, Bozeman hurried for two goals in exactly 60 seconds of game time. Neither spawned from the power play or other tomfoolery.
“I think they took advantage of our mistakes, and our mistakes came when we didn’t get the puck out, we didn’t get it deep, and they were able to transition and create offense because of it,” Bailey said.
The little things. The details.
Down 4-2, the Hawks trailed the rest of the way.
They allowed three more goals in the fourth, countered only by Friedrich’s second score.
“I was just trying to put myself in the best position,” Friedrichs said. “I have to give credit to (my teammates).”
Things between the two teams turned chippy late. With less than four minutes remaining, forward Makhai Sparks pushed and shoved his way to a stint in the penalty box.
“Tensions are high in a close game,” Friedrichs said. “We’re trying to fight back and get momentum. They’re trying to keep their momentum late in the game to not have anything drastic happen.”
Nothing drastic did happen, as the Hawks failed to mount a late comeback and fell 7-3.
So what did Bailey tell his team after the game?
“Details matter.”
Sheridan stays home next weekend for two games against the Badlands Sabres. Friday and Saturday’s puck drops are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.