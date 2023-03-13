SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team was edged out by rival Gillette Saturday night, ending their season.
Sheridan battled the Wild to overtime but lost 2-1 on Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center. The Hawks series against Gillette came to a close two games into the three-game series.
“I saw a team with 150% effort,” head coach Chad Bailey said of Saturday night’s game. “They left everything on the table.”
Bailey’s message after the game may be the last to many of the players as they part ways.
“I told them to cherish the memories we had with each other and to stay connected. Also to be proud of what they did this season. They turned this club around,” Bailey said.
The Wild scored their only goal in regulation midway into the first period.
Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna scored a power play goal in the second period to even the score. Assists were made by Caleb Murray and Makhai Sparks.
The third period was scoreless and forced overtime. Gillette scored the series-winning goal more than five minutes into extra time on a power play.
The Hawks bench emptied to console goalie Patric Loeffler who saved 42 of 44 shots before lining up to shake hands with the players from Gillette. Sheridan was outshot 44-21.
The Hawks finish the season 27-18. Sheridan’s prior season only featured a handful of wins, when the Hawks finished 6-40.
Bailey said he’ll remember the work ethic from this season’s team.
“The team’s work ethic was unmatched,” Bailey said. “They woke up at 5:30 a.m. to work out. They went to optional yoga sessions. They bought in for me, (assistant coach) JJ (Santagata) and each other. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”
Captain Teejay Torgrimson is proud of the progress the team made.
“That was a hardworking group,” Torgrimson said. “I don’t even have the words to describe this group. Especially from last year, we came from nothing. We turned this program around and now it’s something. We put Sheridan back on the map.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.