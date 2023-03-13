SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team was edged out by rival Gillette Saturday night, ending their season.

Sheridan battled the Wild to overtime but lost 2-1 on Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center. The Hawks series against Gillette came to a close two games into the three-game series.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

