SHERIDAN — Brenton Milner, president of the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team in Sheridan, effectively relocated the once-Wisconsin Whalers team to Sheridan to build youth programs and winter recreation, tourism and the hockey scene in Sheridan.
“The reason we have the team and found that team is to grow the sport here,” Milner said. “In particular, to give our local kids who are good enough to play junior hockey somewhere to play.”
In its first season in Sheridan in 2019-2020, the team went 35-10-1-1 and the Hawks’ playoff run was cut short by the suspension of the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of that season, six players transferred to further their hockey careers at the next level.
Two players advanced to NAA DIII schools, three advanced to ACHA DI schools and one advanced to the USHL.
Following the successful 39-1-0-0 record with a Frontier Division championship and semifinal showing at the Fraser Cup in the 2020-2021 season, the Hawks thrust 15 more players onto the wider stage of hockey.
“We’re a development league,” Milner said. “We’re looking to take kids who otherwise might not play for college coming out of high school — they needed to mature a little bit or get a little bigger, a little bit faster, just become a little bit better hockey player for whatever skill that they’re looking for — so our goal is to move kids up to college, to the DIII in particular.”
Head coach Chad Bailey and assistant coach J.J. Santagata will draft next year’s recruits to the NA3HL Hawks team Wednesday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, all the while recognizing potential for moving players to the next level.
“This isn’t a player’s forever home,” Bailey said. “It’s a stepping stone in the grand scheme of things in that individual player’s process where they may have to play here for a year or two years or sometimes even three years, and then they can grow and develop and get better and then be seen by these coaches and scouts and be ready to play at those levels.”
Bailey said moving players to the next level isn’t as hard as it seems, as he has made connections with several programs throughout the country over the years and works to make new ones based on the desires of his players to compete at the next level. After all, NA3HL is known as the breeding grounds for players wanting to further their careers in college, the NAHL or even the NHL.
While many aspire to attend college for hockey, some also see NA3HL as a chance to continue doing what they love before officially retiring their gear. Some may not boast strong enough grades to continue to college, others become entrepreneurs or choose to work after hockey.
Either way, coaches help players focus on academics or workforce placement that works with the team’s practice and game schedule — a feat not always easy to accomplish.
“We’re always looking for (businesses) who can be flexible with employees who want to support the team and give (Sheridan Hawks players) jobs,” Milner said. “We have a lot of great employers here who do that.”
With next year’s draft options being decided Wednesday by the coaches, the potential for a successful Sheridan NA3HL Hawks season and sending young players to the next level sits at the forefront of the coaching staff’s mind.
“Sometimes when they come here they’re just not ready yet,” Bailey said. “We really preach development and improving kids on and off the ice, in the gym and in the weight room.”
