SHERIDAN — Brenton Milner, president of the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team in Sheridan, effectively relocated the once-Wisconsin Whalers team to Sheridan to build youth programs and winter recreation, tourism and the hockey scene in Sheridan.

“The reason we have the team and found that team is to grow the sport here,” Milner said. “In particular, to give our local kids who are good enough to play junior hockey somewhere to play.”

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

