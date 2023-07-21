SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey club relies on physical play and leadership to win games, but the team’s beating heart might be the billet program.
Hawks president Brent Milner said “the vast majority” of the players come from out of state.
“They need places to stay here,” Milner said. “A lot of them are 18 years old or younger. It’s their first time away from home in a lot of instances. They need a good home environment.”
A club that’s known to have a good billet program may have an edge in recruiting players to their town in the NAH3L.
“It helps us in recruiting when they know they’ll be living in a good home with a good family,” Milner said.
Carla Dunham is the team’s billet coordinator and has the unique responsibility of assigning players to families. Dunham said she is looking to house 30 players for this upcoming season and as of Wednesday still had 16 or 17 players to house. The players are set to arrive in Sheridan Aug. 16.
Dunham estimates there are three returning billet families from last season returning — a stark contrast to 15 returning billets from the previous year.
“I feel like many families need to decompress and get to their own routines,” Dunham said. “I send a survey on how things went and what we can improve. Everyone liked what we did last year. But most of them have been billets since the beginning, so a lot of them want to take a year off. Unfortunately, this year I’m like ‘All of you can’t take a break at the same time.’ But I appreciate everything they’ve done for the Hawks and respect their decision to take a break. I’ve been trying to start from scratch.”
The main responsibilities of billet hosts are to support their player, feed them and make them feel at home.
Dunham, a former billet host, expressed some of the benefits of becoming hosts.
“I think the biggest benefit is the relationship you build with the player,” Dunham said. “They are also given season tickets for all the home games. Also, the player pays the billets $400 a month to help cover the groceries and other expenses that may accrue.”
Dunham said she matches players with families by personality and fit. Each billet family creates fills a profile with questions that pertain to pets, routines, allergies, interests and hobbies.
The Sheridan Hawks are hosting a barbecue to welcome the players at Kendrick Park Aug. 17. That’s when the players and billet parents will meet. Dunham also noted families meet for a traditional tailgate party before the first home game, a Christmas party and family appreciation night which the families are recognized on the ice with the players.
Dunham is the billet coordinator for her second year with the Hawks. She said her recruiting strategy for this upcoming season consists of cold-calling people that might be interested, utilizing social media, an email blast sent by Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. She is also considering putting posters up at local churches and has been socializing at events such as 3rd Thursday Street Festival.
“Our program would not be successful without the billet family," Dunham said. And last year, I was asked, ‘Why don't you just put them up in hotels?’ And I was like, ‘You know, a big part of their success is coming to a community and being part of that community, feeling like they're part of a family and can contribute in several ways.’”