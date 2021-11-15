SHERIDAN — In their first two home games since mid-October, the Sheridan Hawks split a series with the Badlands Sabres Friday and Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks won 6-3 Friday. They scored the first two goals of the game and never looked back, leading the entire way.
Caden McDonald and Taylor Frerichs each tallied two goals. Overall, Sheridan outshot the Sabres 47-37.
Saturday started just like Friday for the Hawks. They struck for two first-period goals to take a quick lead. But after that, they did not score again and allowed three unanswered goals to lose 3-2. They were outshot 41-39.
Sheridan stays home next weekend for two against the Bozeman Icedogs. Both Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.