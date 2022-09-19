SHERIDAN — The Hawks were able to play exemplary hockey over the weekend, but were unable to play that way for an entire game.
The Sheridan Hawks hockey team lost its home opener 5-2 Friday night against Butte (2-1). Sheridan then lost a late lead Saturday night at home versus Butte.
The Hawks (1-3) started their home opener by scoring the only goal of the first period. Forward Danny Shelden put it past the Cobra goalie less than six minutes into the game to the roar of the home crowd.
“We’ve got a good community support compared to what I’m used to. It felt electric,” Shelden said. “I just kind of blanked out for a little bit. I just tried getting the puck off a rebound, next thing you know it went in. I didn’t know what to think for a little bit.”
The second period was unfavorable in everyway against Sheridan. Butte scored outscored the Hawks 4-0 in the second period.
“It takes a full 60-minute effort and we gave 40 minutes, so that second period is what cost us the game we have to learn from it and grow from it,” Hawks coach Chad Bailey said. “We just couldn't get in a rhythm. We kept taking penalties and the guys killing penalties were playing a lot of extra minutes.”
Sheridan defenseman Makhai Sparks scored on a speedy slapshot midway through the third period to cut into the lead, 4-2. A Butte open goal put the game out of hand with just over a minute remaining.
On Saturday, the Hawks got off to a quick start. Sheridan forward Josh Humphreys scored a pair of goals in 11 seconds midway into the first period. Hawks president Brent Milner said he wouldn’t be surprised if Humphreys quick goals were a Hawks record.
“Humphreys works his butt off,” Sheridan assistant coach J.J. Santagata said. “He did a great job and kept the game simple. You get rewarded when you do the right things.”
After a pair of Butte goals, Sam Kleiman-Lee scored a late second period power play goal to regain the lead 3-2. Sheridan’s Tie Schumacher scored a goal in the third period to extend the lead 4-2.
With less than a minute and a half to go in the game, Butte scored a pair of goals to tie the game and force overtime.
“When you're up two goals late in the third, and a team punches you in the throat and puts you on your heels, our guys have got to respond,” Santagata said. “We kind of sat back on our heels, and we really gave it game to them. And obviously, they were a little bit more urgent than us and playing with a little more urgency. That's what happens when you let your foot off the gas, in the last two minutes of the game.”
The overtime featured 3-on-3 hockey and Butte scored early in extra time to win the game.
The Hawks play at Helena (4-0) this Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The next Sheridan home game is Friday, Oct. 14 against Gillette.
The Hawks aren’t pleased with the outcomes in their first two home games, but they do acknowledge some strengths that lead to more wins.
“Our forecheck was great. We were hard on pucks. We were keeping the game simple early on,” Santagata said. “It will come down to playing a full 60 minutes.”
The Hawks also have a certainty that they’re improved from their 6-31-1 campaign last season.
“It's kind of tough to be taking a step back from last season,” Santagata said. “We’re doing the right things. We got a lot of depth on our team. We got a lot of good guys. We got a lot of young guys playing their first year playing very competitive hockey. I'm very confident in this group and so is coach Bailey and obviously with a young team, you're going to have your downfalls and we're going to face adversity. I think it's going to be a good test for them later on in the season.”