SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks swept the Great Falls Americans on the road over the weekend.
Friday's game saw Sheridan beating Great Falls 5-3, and Saturday in similar fashion, 5-2.
Tie Schumacher scored with assists from Ryan McKenna and Caleb Murray in the first seven minutes of Friday's game. McCaffrey Billings scored the second goal at the 11-minute mark, with assistance from Teejay Torgrimson and Bode Dunham.
In the second period, McKenna scored with help from Schumacher and Joseph Epplin, then Torgrimson turned around and scored the fourth goal for the team with an assist from Makhai Sparks. McKenna secured the win in the third period with the final goal of the night, assisted by Josh Humphreys.
The Americans scored once in the first period and twice in the third.
In Saturday's game, Humphreys was the only person on both teams to score in the first period, as was Schumacher in the second period. The Americans had even less gas in night two of play, scoring the first and last goals in the third period, sandwiching three goals by Dalton Thomas (Torgrimson, Parker Norling), Norling (McKenna, Humphreys) and Billings (McKenna).
The Hawks sit third in the standings with a 13-8 record, behind Gillette in first place and Helena in second place.
Sheridan travels to Bozeman for a doubleheader Dec. 2-3, then hosts Great Falls Dec. 9-10.