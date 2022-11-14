61ad97778a149.image.jpg
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept Great Falls Friday and Saturday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center. 

 The Hawks defeated the Americans Friday night 3-2. Ryan McKenna led the way with a pair of goals, and Makhai Sparks scored the game winner. Sheridan outshot Great Falls 58-36.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Recommended for you