SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept Great Falls Friday and Saturday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
The Hawks defeated the Americans Friday night 3-2. Ryan McKenna led the way with a pair of goals, and Makhai Sparks scored the game winner. Sheridan outshot Great Falls 58-36.
Sheridan found themselves down 2-0 Saturday night. The Hawks scored four goals in the third period to claim the sweep. Sparks scored a pair of goals. McKenna started the comeback with a goal. McCaffrey Billings scored the game winning goal.
Sheridan hosts Badlands this Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the M&M Center.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.