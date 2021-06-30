SHERIDAN — Hayden Peterson just committed to a school he’s never seen.
That school, Central Baptist College, is an 18-hour drive from everything he’s ever known in Northern Wyoming, but Peterson just wants to play basketball. Some stability would be nice, too.
Now entering his fourth year of college, Peterson will suit up for his third school and his fourth head coach this fall in Conway, Arkansas.
“It kind of sucks having to get up and restart something every year,” he said. “It’s just different. Every year is something new.”
After graduating from Buffalo High School in 2018, Peterson joined Sheridan College’s men’s basketball team and redshirted during his first season. He played in 31 games and averaged 5.3 points per game as a redshirt freshman and really started to hit his stride during the final stretch of the season.
Then Sheridan College axed all athletic programs except rodeo.
Peterson was sitting at home last summer when his head coach, Cody Ball, called to tell him about the shutdown. He initially thought Ball was joking.
In the following days, people asked Peterson about his next move.
“I didn’t know,” he said. “I didn’t have a backup plan because I didn’t think I needed a backup plan.”
But if he wanted to continue playing college basketball, he knew he had to move outside of Sheridan. He chose Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
Peterson appeared in 20 games for Northwest and upped his scoring output to 9.4 points a game. Off the court, he grew up, starting with his move to Powell.
But Northwest is only a two-year school, and at the end of last season, Peterson began another college search. It started on Twitter.
In February, he posted a video of his Northwest non-conference highlights.
That was Clint Galyean’s first introduction to him. Galyean, the head men’s basketball coach at Central Baptist, reached out to Peterson and then connected with Northwest head coach Jay Collins and Ball.
“(Peterson and I) hit it off from the get-go,” Galyean said. “He’s from Wyoming, and his family owns a ranch. I’m from Texas, and my brother is a ranch manager in Texas. We had a lot of similarities with that. He believes in a lot of the same things our program believes in. It was an easy fit.”
Central Baptist also needed shooters and defenders. That’s Peterson.
“Hayden is a lights-out shooter,” Galyean said. “But he’s a great defender, as well. He’s a team player. He does a lot of the dirty work defensively. And then, offensively, he has a high basketball IQ and makes the little plays to help his team win.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galyean and Central Baptist didn’t host Peterson on a visit.
Regardless, he committed to the school earlier this month. His trust and budding relationship with Galyean sealed his decision.
“I’m feeling good,” said Peterson, a business major. “I’ve been all over, but I’ve really only been in Wyoming. Now, out of nowhere, I’m going to Arkansas, so it’ll be different, but I think it’ll be good.”
Peterson also looks forward to joining a successful program in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, a college athletics association for small colleges and universities. Central Baptist has won the American Midwest Conference Tournament two of the last three years and finished last season with a 19-7 record.
“They’ve been good,” Peterson said. “Hopefully, I’ll go down there and do whatever I can do to help win a couple championships and get some rings.”
The well-traveled Peterson still holds three years of eligibility, and he intends to take all of them.
If everything goes according to plan.