SHERIDAN — Sheridan wrestling senior Hunter Goodwin sat on his heels on an unused wrestling mat to the left of freshman Dane Steel who lay on his stomach, head in his hands. Both faced their teammates who wore similar looks of despair, sadness and disappointment while standing behind a metal barricade at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper Saturday.
The Natrona County Mustangs raced between the barricades and past the Broncs to claim their 4A State Wrestling Championship trophy as Sheridan wrestlers trickled through the opening. Goodwin and Steel stood up, milling about with their teammates on mat No. 4 for a couple minutes before a Wyoming High School Activities Association representative handed the second-place trophy to sophomore Kolten Powers.
Many Broncs hugged each other, and junior Brock Steel, who won an individual championship title by major decision, embraced Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto.
“It was emotional because you have individuals fighting for individual goals, and Brock Steel went out there and accomplished a feat that very few get to accomplish,” Shatto said. “What was overridden in that feeling was the fact that he wanted more for his team.
“He hugged me, and simply said, ‘Sorry, I couldn’t get you a pin,’” Shatto continued, choking up Monday when recalling the moment. “That was hard because you wanted him to appreciate what he had accomplished, but he wanted more for his team.”
After an undefeated regular season, a 4A Northeast Regional Championship and months of early mornings and afternoons spent in the wrestling room filled with the camaraderie of a brotherhood, Sheridan’s four-point state championship loss to Natrona County justified the tears hastily wiped away from the eyes of coaches and athletes.
The Broncs led by as many as double-digits during the medal rounds before losing 243.5 to the Mustangs’ 247.5 points.
“Once we knew we had lost, it was just heartbreaking,” senior Hayden Crow said. “... It was emotional because there was the idea that we knew we could do it. Since we knew we could do it, it hurt that much more. It gives you a little bit of an upset stomach.”
Brock Steel’s disappointment and team-first mentality, despite winning the 182-pound state championship title, epitomizes what the Sheridan High School wrestling program has become. The Broncs’ culture development gives Crow and senior Reese Osborne solace as they reflect on the season and Saturday’s tournament.
Between periods during Crow’s 170-pound championship match against Cheyenne East’s Blaise Ronnau, Osborne tapped his temple several times to encourage his longtime teammate to persevere mentally and reminded Crow to wrestle “for the team.” Crow nodded his understanding and stared down Ronnau, though ultimately placed second and felt the pain of letting his team down.
Osborne’s encouragement echoed what his teammates had been saying all day — the Broncs called to their teammates on the mat during matches to think of Sheridan’s team score before their individual goals.
“When people think about wrestling, a lot of people think of an individual sport,” Osborne said. “Well, we proved this year that it’s a lot more than an individual sport. I think that’s how we changed the culture.”
What Osborne spoke of, and the legacy of the numerous seniors who prioritized their team’s success and sought to grow into better men as well as better wrestlers inspired Shatto this season.
The Broncs who wrestled in their final high school matches of their careers Saturday and their head coach will remember the sting of defeat at the state championship tournament, but Osborne will remember team bus rides. Crow will recall the unprecedented season defined by duals and being a part of the first team since 1991 to finish the regular season undefeated. Shatto learned more about the importance of team chemistry and how it can propel a team to greatness.
After Powers accepted the second-place trophy, underclassmen thanked the seniors for their impact on the program. Then the Broncs filed up the stairs of the lower bowl of the Ford Wyoming Center, collecting their belongings and greeting family and friends.
The Sheridan wrestling community had filled an entire section, some donned blue, sparkly cowboy hats and all cheered loud enough to be heard by a Bronc wrestler competing on any of the six mats throughout the day. The support from the community throughout the season resonated with Osborne, Crow and Shatto, who made sure to express their thanks for the Sheridan faithful when asked about the 2020-21 campaign.
“Just that feeling of importance that they gave us, was just huge,” Osborne said. “That’s also something that was always there in the past years, but its presence was definitely felt more this year.”
Twelve Broncs earned a top-six medal Saturday, while five competed in a championship match. The deciding four-point difference equates to a pin and/or two additional wins from any of the Sheridan wrestlers who competed Saturday, and Shatto said the team could pick apart every bracket to discover where the team could have picked up team points. But they won’t.
“They did everything they could,” Shatto said. “And they did it the right way, and they should be super proud of themselves.”
Instead, the Sheridan wrestling team will carry with it memories of dualing Thunder Basin, a regional championship, celebrating pins and the teammates who became brothers.
“I will always think of these guys as family,” Crow said. “What we did this season is crazy. It will never be replicated because it’s been a unique season. It’s very easy for us to remember this moment and never forget it.”