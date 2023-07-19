SHERIDAN — Sheridan high school rodeo athletes are competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette this week, with a couple Sheridan County youth showing successful runs in varying events.
Wyoming's girls team sits in seventh place, the boys sit in 12th place and the state in its entirety sits in 10th place.
Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished third in barrel racing Monday morning with a 17.49-second run and finished first in pole bending in the Sunday evening performance with a time of 20.253 seconds.
Parkman's Cooper Justus finished 16th in reined cow horse Tuesday morning performance with a score of 272.5 points.
The event continues throughout the week, and results are available at nhsra.com.