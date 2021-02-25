SHERIDAN — Regular season statistics, records and 2020-21 series histories with certain teams did not influence the high school Under-18 Sheridan Hawks practice Tuesday night. Nor do the players allow their “ups and downs” from the regular season to affect their mindset before puck drop Friday begins Sheridan’s campaign to win the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s “B” State Championship.
“It’s a new season now,” senior Matthew Hooge said. “It’s a fresh start for us. The regular season is irrelevant at this point. Everybody’s at a clean slate. We have an opportunity to change what our record seemed like."
“And we all want to win,” freshman Jesse Wilson added.
Though the Hawks will take a 0-0 mindset to the state tournament and disregard how the regular season ended, Sheridan (4-14-2) will take its newfound team chemistry with it to Casper for the state tournament Friday to Saturday.
“Since the beginning of the season, we’ve all come together and worked hard as a team,” freshman Kydon Robbins said, “Not just as individuals.”
Sheridan’s coaches have noticed how the Hawks have recently considered themselves a family and continue to work with their players to establish that bond during practice and games.
“In the last month, we’ve started geling,” assistant coach Jake Mack said. “Team cohesiveness off the ice, there’s a lot of geling happening. I’ve just got to get that to translate onto the ice. … The kids think like-minded off the ice, now we need that to happen on the ice.”
Mack addressed the team a couple times during practice Tuesday to explain how specific drills prepare the Hawks for the state tournament and what Sheridan needs to focus on throughout the playoffs, but the assistant coach said he hopes the team views its postseason game as just another hockey game. Specifically, he wants the Hawks to remember to have fun and enjoy the culmination of their season that began in late November.
Prior to the start of the season, head coach Gabe Thums emphasized how the program aims for its players to hold each other accountable, Mack said the team has developed its intrateam accountability, and the Hawks understand they earn ice time playing with a team-first mentality.
Hooge recalled moments of underclassmen feeling comfortable enough to call out older players when they make mistakes, which helped lead to improved play during Sheridan’s regular season finale series against Jackson Varsity Feb. 12 and 13. Despite Sheridan losing 3-0 and 6-3, Hooge said the intensity was “top notch” and the games felt like products of the Hawks’ cohesiveness.
Moving a Hawk from the blue line to play as a winger stands out to Mack as one of the best moments from the season, as the player showed immediate improvement in his performance. Off the ice, an NHL video game tournament at a hotel during a road trip serves as a favorite memory and a testament to the development of Sheridan’s camaraderie.
Mack hopes the progress made on and off the ice during the season bodes well for the success of the Hawks in the playoffs this weekend and beyond.
“I would like to see some good, healthy building blocks on the foundation we can work off of for next year,” Mack said. “Something where we can go, ‘This is a serious positive. Let’s build off of this next year, so we can make some more leaps and bounds going forward.’”
As the No. 4 seed, Sheridan will play Douglas in its first game Friday and Cheyenne Saturday. The Hawks played to a narrow 4-3 loss to Douglas Jan. 29 and tied the Ice Cats 2-2 the following day. Earlier in the season, Sheridan beat Cheyenne 7-0 Dec. 5 but dropped game two 3-1 Dec. 6.
Junior Reese Blasdell leads the Hawks with 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists) through 18 games played, while freshman Jesse Wilson also boasts a double-digit point total this season with 10 (9g, 1a), according to statistics kept by the WAHL. Goaltender Michael Swarner has played 19 games, finishing the regular season with a 4.01 goals against average and .892 save percentage.
Because Sheridan hasn’t played their playoff opponents in several months, Wilson said the Hawks look forward to their rematches against Douglas and Cheyenne, bringing their improved team chemistry and self-imposed high expectations to Casper.
“We’ve been working hard all season,” junior Ethan Irvine said. “And now it’s time to take it to the next step. Everyone has experience at the high school level now, so they know what’s coming.”
“I know I’m ready, I know these guys are ready,” Hooge added. “We’re all ready to go.”
The Hawks face off against Douglas (6-11-3) at 3:15 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne (5-13-2) at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Casper Ice Arena.