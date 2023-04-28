04-28-23 SPORTS dane hill topsoccer awardweb.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan High School freshman Dane Hill was awarded Wyoming Youth Soccer Association TOPSoccer Athlete of the Year. Hill has been playing TOPSoccer for more than two years.

 Courtesy photo | Emma Prior

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School freshman Dane Hill was awarded Wyoming Youth Soccer Association TOPSoccer Athlete of the Year. 

Hill has been playing TOPSoccer for more than two years. 

Recommended for you