SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School freshman Dane Hill was awarded Wyoming Youth Soccer Association TOPSoccer Athlete of the Year.
Hill has been playing TOPSoccer for more than two years.
“Dane brings a smile and positive attitude to every practice," coach Emma Prior said.
U.S. Youth Soccer TOPSoccer — the outreach program for soccer — is a recreational sports program for children and adults with intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities. Sheridan County Soccer Association TOPSoccer is now in its third year. TOPSoccer provides people with diverse abilities an opportunity to play soccer in a structured environment that is safe, fun, supportive and inclusive. The program fosters physical, mental and emotional growth and development of youth through the sport of soccer at all levels.
TOPSoccer could not be the success that it is without the coaches with formal U.S. Youth Soccer education and training, Prior said. Buddies who work with players individually and insure they are safe, engaged, supported and having fun, and athletes that inspire us all. Prior thanked Rob Hill, Tammy Mansfield, Jeffrey Mansfield and Jessica Layher.