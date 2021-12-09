DAYTON — Maddy Hill kind of always knew.
Before she took up running, before she won two state championships, before she had college coaches shooting each other impressed looks, Hill wanted to attend Black Hills State University.
She planned to go there even as a normal student. But now, after the year she’s had, she won’t live the typical experience in Spearfish, South Dakota. She’ll be a bit busier.
Hill made it official Wednesday at Tongue River High School, signing her letter of intent to study and run cross-country and track at Black Hills State after her high school graduation next spring. It was the only college she considered.
“I’ve known for a long time I’ve wanted to go to Black Hills,” she said. “So running was just kind of a cherry on top.”
Hill loves the Black Hills region in South Dakota and was impressed with the school’s education program. As an admitted history buff, she intends to become a high school history teacher. She visited the Black Hills State campus for the first time last summer.
In late August, Hill competed in her first cross-country race ever. The senior had joined Tongue River’s team in June at the suggestion of head cross-country coach Laine Parish. He said it would help her in track.
Similarly, she started running indoor track for the same reason as a freshman a couple years ago, thinking it would boost her soccer game, which she quit playing shortly after. She began outdoor track last season as a junior.
“Honestly, two years ago, I thought cross-country was like school-approved torture,” Hill said. “I thought it was awful, and I made fun of it.”
But she quickly learned she was good at it.
After a solid first meet of the season, Hill and her team headed to Spearfish for their second race in early September. On the bus ride there, Hill told her teammates and coaches she liked Black Hills State.
Black Hills State liked her, too.
Hill, in just her second cross-country race ever, broke Tongue River’s school-record 5K time and finished ninth. She hovered around 40th place until the final half mile before exploding to the finish line, Parish said.
Parish was standing with the current Black Hills State cross-country coach, Brian Medigovich, and the two former coaches while Hill made her push. The three college coaches just glanced at each other.
“It was kind of cool to see,” Parish said.
Hill went to the campus with Parish and fellow TR standout Wyatt Ostler after the meet and met with Medigovich. Parish forgot to mention it was only Hill’s second-ever race until after she left.
“That’s when he changed his tone and got pretty serious (about recruiting her),” Parish said.
Hill continued putting up great times the rest of her season and won the 2A individual state championship in October. In outdoor track last spring, she had helped the Lady Eagles claim a team state championship, too.
Pretty good success for her first year in each.
Now, she has the opportunity to continue for the next four years, and she loves the place where she’ll do it.
“It’s cool getting to run at my dream school,” Hill said.